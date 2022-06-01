ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Banner Capital Bank welcome’s Rob Kilian as Market President

By Shortgo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanner Capital Bank would like to welcome Rob Kilian as their new Market President and Senior Vice President for their Cheyenne Branch. Rob comes to Banner Capital Bank with 30+ years...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Economic Report on the Cheyenne and Laramie County Economy

The Wyoming Center for Business and Economic Analysis has released its report on the first quarter of 2022. The report indicated the local economy is strong. Most of Laramie County’s economic indicators had continued success in the first quarter of 2022. The residential housing market is hitting record high...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to hold 17th Annual Celtic Festival and Highland Games

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Come and celebrate Celtic heritage at the 17th Annual Cheyenne Celtic Festival. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 11 and 12 at the Lions Park softball field, 408 S. Lions Park Drive. There will be different clans present as well...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (5/23/22–5/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenient stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Black Hills Energy Requests Rate Review for Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power to Cover Costs for Electric System Improvements

Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company (CLFP), doing business as Black Hills Energy, filed a rate review application with the Wyoming Public Service Commission (WPSC) requesting $15.4 million in new annual revenue. Since the company’s last general rate filing in 2013, Black Hills Energy has invested approximately $250 million in...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (6/3/22–6/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. The Cheyenne First Friday Art Walk will be taking place throughout Cheyenne on June 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Information on this event can be found here. The Western Vista Food Truck Rally will be taking...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming’s economy is bouncing back... but is it sustainable?

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne’s economy is doing great post-Covid-19 according to the New Statistics from the Economic Analysis Division of the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information. So why are we seeing trouble retaining the workforce and cutbacks in salaries?. Power, cost of living, and inflation...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

The newest bronze statue in Cheyenne took time and talent to create

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will be adding another bronze to its collection, with the newest one placed in the depot. The latest bronze statue depicts a conductor and an engineer comparing time. It shows them checking to make sure their watches are within 30 seconds of each other, something which was done throughout history.
CHEYENNE, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Legislation could cap property tax increases

Recently I opened my property tax bills and got quite a shock. I am growing accustomed to seeing increases, but never anything like this. The assessment on my home went up by 33%. It is maddening to see this happen. In hindsight, I should’ve seen it coming, but did not.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

$220 Million Gold Mine Project Moving Forward In Cheyenne

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Construction of a proposed $220 million gold mine in Laramie County could begin next year, according to a spokesman for the project. Jason Begger, a spokesman for U.S. Gold Corp. told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday that while state approval is...
CHEYENNE, WY
106.3 Cowboy Country

Wyoming’s Best Sandwich is at a Bakery in Cheyenne

There's nothing like a good sandwich. I'm someone that is always looking for a great sandwich shop for any meal. It's kind of like one of those things you can have for any meal (given the sandwich toppings). As it turns out, in Cheyenne, you don't necessarily have to go to a 'sandwich shop' for the best sandwich in the Cowboy State. It's located at a bakery.
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

Dive In to Laramie County Library System’s Summer Reading Challenge

Read for prizes all summer long by diving into Laramie County Library System’s ocean-themed Summer Reading Challenge! The annual program encourages everyone from children to adults to read for 25 days this summer to earn level prizes, a completion prize, and tickets to enter into additional prize drawings. The challenge begins on Wednesday, June 1 and runs through Monday, August 15. Beginning June 1, participants can register for the challenge online or by visiting any Laramie County Library System location in Cheyenne, Burns, or Pine Bluffs, or on the Bookmobile. The Summer Reading Challenge is free and does not require a library card to participate.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Wyoming Artist To Headline Tomorrow’s Fridays On The Plaza

Tomorrow is the day we've all been waiting for, the first Fridays On The Plaza for the 2022 season. This season is going to be special. The amount of talent that is going to hit the Depot all summer long is really impressive. It's an incredibly wide variety of different artists each week. Kudos to the City of Cheyenne for putting this on each week during the summer to entertain us. Especially with some of the big names we have to look forward to.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Three city playgrounds to be temporarily closed for safety work starting Thursday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne remarked in a news release Wednesday that starting Thursday, three city playgrounds would be temporarily closed for maintenance. The city said that two playgrounds at Sun Valley Park, 5500 E. 12th St., and the playground at the Youth Activity and Community Center, 1317 Parsley Blvd., would undergo work to replace engineered wood fibers with synthetic turf beginning Thursday, with work expected to be completed in “two to three weeks, weather permitting.”
CHEYENNE, WY
shortgo.co

LCSD1 to offer Summer Music Classes

Starting June 13 through July 21, Laramie County School District 1 will hold music lessons for students. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays for half an hour. Students going into fourth grade or older are encouraged to participate in classes for string instruments and...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Crossroads Baptist Church, Circle G Cowboy Church couple arrested for embezzlement

WHEATLAND (WNE) — A local Douglas couple who had pastored Crossroads Baptist Church in Douglas and the Circle G Cowboy Church in Glendo were arrested for embezzling funds from the Glendo church. Pastors Lynda and Marty Roark were arrested in Denver and extradited to the Platte County Detention Center...
KGAB AM 650

Southeast Wyoming Has Not One, But Two of Summer’s Best Wild West Festivals

Now that we have surpassed Memorial Day Weekend, we have reached the unofficial start of summer. Bring on the summer festivals and all the outdoor concerts we can handle! With that idea in mind, obviously southeast Wyoming has at least one western festival that people are most certainly counting down the days to. But on a short list from at least one publication, Wyoming has not just one, but two of 'Summer's Best Wild West Festivals'.
CHEYENNE, WY

