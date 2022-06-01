Banner Capital Bank welcome’s Rob Kilian as Market President

Read for prizes all summer long by diving into Laramie County Library System’s ocean-themed Summer Reading Challenge! The annual program encourages everyone from children to adults to read for 25 days this summer to earn level prizes, a completion prize, and tickets to enter into additional prize drawings. The challenge begins on Wednesday, June 1 and runs through Monday, August 15. Beginning June 1, participants can register for the challenge online or by visiting any Laramie County Library System location in Cheyenne, Burns, or Pine Bluffs, or on the Bookmobile. The Summer Reading Challenge is free and does not require a library card to participate.
