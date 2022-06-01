A Summer Makeover! Selena Gomez Undergoes a Hair Transformation, Gets Bangs and Extensions

Selena Gomez Shutterstock; Courtesy of Selena Gomez/TikTok

New season, new hair! Selena Gomez is preparing for the warm weather with a "summer" 'do. The "Ice Cream" singer, 29, visited Zero One Salon in Los Angeles and documented her hair transformation .

In an Instagram reel video shared by the hair studio on Tuesday, May 31, Gomez is completely transformed. First, stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee started by blowing out the producer's natural tresses before adding in extensions (by Great Lengths) that perfectly matched her brown-colored mane. As Gomez filmed, the new pieces of hair were added in one by one until the star's locks cascaded down her shoulders. Next, the beauty team evened out the actress' hair and trimmed her bangs into a chic, blunt style. For a final touch, Gomez's 'do was given hairspray for shine and a plethora of fluffs to show off the body.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nine Zero One (@ninezeroone)

In the caption of the post, Nine Zero One explained the process, writing: "Summer Selena. Here's a great way to transform your clients' hair without having to color at all. Just add extensions! For @SelenaGomez, we added in auburn brown @greatlenthusa to create a new summer look for her!"

The Teen Choice Award-winner's summer style comes after she's been rocking a flirty lob. As seen on her TikTok account, Gomez previously styled the lengthened bob in loose, beach waves or with subtle curls. The Only Murders in the Building star has also been known to rock sleek pulled back buns, high messy ponytails and bone straight styles. While Gomez usually sticks to her chestnut color, she has played around with blonde and platinum hair colors. She famously debuted blonde hair with dark roots at the 2017 American Music Awards .

Beauty is something Gomez knows a lot about. In 2020, the Texas native founded Rare Beauty — a makeup line that offers nearly everything from lip colors, foundation, blush and beauty tools . The brand was named Startup of the Year at the 2020 WWD Beauty Inc Awards and Best New Brands at the 2021 Allure Best of Beauty Awards. In addition to helping fans feel their best through makeup, the pop star is using her collection as a platform to raise awareness on mental health . Founded alongside the brand is Gomez's nonprofit, Rare Impact Fund, which donates one percent of all sales to the fund. The "It Ain't Me" singer has long been candid about her mental health struggles after revealing her bipolar diagnosis in 2020.

Selena Gomez Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

When she's not working in or indulging in beauty, Gomez can be found acting, producing, singing and most recently, hosting. Last month, Gomez hosted Saturday Night Live , taking the stage with jokes about her personal life during her opening monologue.

“One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single,” Gomez said during her monologue on the long-running NBC variety series. “I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance [since] Emma Stone met her husband [ Dave McCary , a former segment director] here, Scarlett Johansson [who connected with Weekend Update’s] Colin Jost and Pete [Davidson] and … Machine Gun Kelly. ”

“Since I don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love,” she teased. “And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but, at this point, I will take anyone.”