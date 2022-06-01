ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A Summer Makeover! Selena Gomez Undergoes a Hair Transformation, Gets Bangs and Extensions

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPGjZ_0fx1TbBB00
Selena Gomez Shutterstock; Courtesy of Selena Gomez/TikTok

New season, new hair! Selena Gomez is preparing for the warm weather with a "summer" 'do. The "Ice Cream" singer, 29, visited Zero One Salon in Los Angeles and documented her hair transformation .

Selena Gomez’s All-Time Best Style Moments: See Her Fashion Evolution

Read article

In an Instagram reel video shared by the hair studio on Tuesday, May 31, Gomez is completely transformed. First, stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee started by blowing out the producer's natural tresses before adding in extensions (by Great Lengths) that perfectly matched her brown-colored mane. As Gomez filmed, the new pieces of hair were added in one by one until the star's locks cascaded down her shoulders. Next, the beauty team evened out the actress' hair and trimmed her bangs into a chic, blunt style. For a final touch, Gomez's 'do was given hairspray for shine and a plethora of fluffs to show off the body.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nine Zero One (@ninezeroone)

In the caption of the post, Nine Zero One explained the process, writing: "Summer Selena. Here's a great way to transform your clients' hair without having to color at all. Just add extensions! For @SelenaGomez, we added in auburn brown @greatlenthusa to create a new summer look for her!"

The Teen Choice Award-winner's summer style comes after she's been rocking a flirty lob. As seen on her TikTok account, Gomez previously styled the lengthened bob in loose, beach waves or with subtle curls. The Only Murders in the Building star has also been known to rock sleek pulled back buns, high messy ponytails and bone straight styles. While Gomez usually sticks to her chestnut color, she has played around with blonde and platinum hair colors. She famously debuted blonde hair with dark roots at the 2017 American Music Awards .

Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2022

Read article

Beauty is something Gomez knows a lot about. In 2020, the Texas native founded Rare Beauty — a makeup line that offers nearly everything from lip colors, foundation, blush and beauty tools . The brand was named Startup of the Year at the 2020 WWD Beauty Inc Awards and Best New Brands at the 2021 Allure Best of Beauty Awards. In addition to helping fans feel their best through makeup, the pop star is using her collection as a platform to raise awareness on mental health . Founded alongside the brand is Gomez's nonprofit, Rare Impact Fund, which donates one percent of all sales to the fund. The "It Ain't Me" singer has long been candid about her mental health struggles after revealing her bipolar diagnosis in 2020.

Selena Gomez Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

When she's not working in or indulging in beauty, Gomez can be found acting, producing, singing and most recently, hosting. Last month, Gomez hosted Saturday Night Live , taking the stage with jokes about her personal life during her opening monologue.

Selena Gomez Through the Years: From ‘Barney’ to ‘Spring Breakers’ and Beyond

Read article

“One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single,” Gomez said during her monologue on the long-running NBC variety series. “I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance [since] Emma Stone met her husband [ Dave McCary , a former segment director] here, Scarlett Johansson [who connected with Weekend Update’s] Colin Jost and Pete [Davidson] and … Machine Gun Kelly.

“Since I don’t want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love,” she teased. “And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but, at this point, I will take anyone.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Glows In White Dress Shopping With Emme, 14, One Day After Marc Anthony’s Engagement: Photos

Jennifer Lopez proved she’s the ultimate doting mother by treating her baby girl to a fun day of shopping! The superstar actress and singer, 52, was spotted enjoying some retail therapy with her 14-year-old daughter Emme in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 14. The adorable pair arrived at the vintage clothing store in style, driving up in Jennifer’s white Bentley convertible.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Chrissy Teigen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#Hair Extensions#Bangs#Summer Makeover#Ice Cream#Great Lengths#Selenagomez
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

146K+
Followers
17K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy