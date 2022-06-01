ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

This Quintessential Summer Maxi Is Too Cute for Words

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A frock we're definitely going to see all over the place this summer is the classic tiered maxi dress . This style is certainly not new in the fashion world, but it's tried and true for a reason! The silhouette is not only comfortable — but seriously flattering for virtually everyone.

That said, there are ways you can make yourself stand out while wearing one of these maxis, and picking up a different print is a strong starting point. This brings Us to the dress we currently have our eyes on! This piece from AOVDE has all of the details that make tiered maxis staples, and the added stripes set it apart from similar options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZpClL_0fx1TaIS00
AOVDE Women's Striped Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon
See it!

Get the AOVDE Women's Striped Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

We know stripes might not be the most inventive print out there, but the way they're executed on this dress is something special. It offers both vertical and horizontal stripes which are used together to create a contrast in the dress' design! The top part of the garment has horizontal stripes, while the vertical tiers of the flowy skirt are broken up with other horizontal stripes. Just look at it!

The straps of the dress are also vertical, which highlights the bodice perfectly. Beautiful, understated and effortless — that's all we want in the summertime! Instead of the top and bottom feeling like two separate pieces, the combined stripes create cohesion that makes this look like a complete dress!

AOVDE Women's Striped Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon
See it!

Get the AOVDE Women's Striped Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

You can order this dress in a number of amazing colors. There are currently five to choose from: Black, pink, light blue, yellow and sage green. Each of the shades is accompanied by bright white for the striped pattern, which makes the more vibrant hue pop. Shoppers say this dress looks just as incredible in person, and also adore the feel of the fabric. We reach for tiered maxis for so many different occasions in the summer, and this dress may be the next one we add to our wardrobe!

See it: Get the AOVDE Women's Striped Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

Score! We Found the Comfiest Ripped Jeans Hiding on Amazon

Read article

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from AOVDE and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings
and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Jennifer Aniston’s Volume-Building Brush That Prevents Breakage Is on Sale For $7 Today

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I remember the first time I saw Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’—when she was in her extremely long hair phase—and I wanted nothing more than to have those exact locks on my head. Decades have passed, and Aniston has remained my hairspo (hair inspiration for those not in tune with the vernacular) throughout all of the cuts and colors that she’s donned, so when she casually unveiled one of the tools that she uses...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#Maxis#Dress Shop#Aovde Women#Amazon
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Us Weekly

Shakira’s Family Album: See the Singer’s Sweetest Pics With Her and Gerard Pique’s 2 Kids Over the Years

Boy mom! Shakira shares two sons with her partner, Gerard Piqué, and has been documenting their family life since becoming a mom in 2013. The singer and the professional soccer player welcomed their eldest son, Milan, in January of that year, followed by Sasha in January 2015. The Grammy winner spoke candidly about the difficulties […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands in Los Angeles After ‘The Kardashians’ Reveals Romance Details: Photos

A weekend outing. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were all smiles after a photoshoot in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 4. The two were spotted after the Skims founder's photoshoot looking very smitten. Kardashian, 41, wore a sheer black dress over neon green thigh-high boots. She topped off the look with black sunglasses and a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

The best new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June all lay in the shadow of the biggest release of the month: The Boys Season 3, which premieres on June 3. Eric Kripke's superhero show for people who don't like superhero shows is one of the most deranged things on television right now, satirizing the commercialization of pop culture while also covering it with buckets of human guts.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Ranking Frozen Grocery Store Lasagnas From Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. What better way to satisfy those homecooked pasta cravings than by digging into a lasagna. Thankfully there's no need to labor over the stove for hours. Whether you're busy or just not a fan of cooking, you can let someone else take care of the hard work by buying frozen lasagna.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Adirondack Chairs Are on Sale at Costco for a Steal & Shoppers Say They're Virtually "Weatherproof"

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We want to spend as much time outside as possible this summer, which means we’ve been outfitting our backyard in a number of ways. Yes, we have a fire pit, and you know a hammock chair is on our list. But of all the patio furniture and outdoor seating options out there, nothing screams summer lounging to us quite so much as an Adirondack chair. They’re durable, they’ve got a classic silhouette, and...
SHOPPING
Salon

A genius sheet pan trick that will forever change how you make ribs

In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. My brother-in-law, Mark Gartman, is an outstanding home cook. Having known him now for nearly 40 years, I can attest that...
RECIPES
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

146K+
Followers
17K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy