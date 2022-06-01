ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Maroon Bells planning underway for future management of beloved site

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1lHq_0fx1SbHo00
The aspen leaves shimmer under the sun at Maroon Lake in Aspen on Sunday, September 25, 2016. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette

Planning is underway for the future of crowd control at Colorado's iconic Maroon Bells Scenic Area.

The latest development is a public workshop next week in Aspen, where people can add their two cents to an ongoing collaborative involving several agencies, including local and federal governments. The input is sought "before we get too far into the process," Brian Pettet, Pitkin County's public works director, said in a recent news release announcing the meeting.

The announcement came on the heels of a meeting in which county commissioners expressed hope that locals would be considered in an ongoing analysis of the postcard site, where Maroon Lake reflects the twin peaks.

"I'm one of the longtime locals that would love to go there more, but it's kind of a hassle getting there," said one commissioner, Steve Child.

Land managers have said visitation to the site has doubled in the past 10 years. In the wake of what they called "unprecedented" demand in 2020, reservations were enacted for vehicle parking and shuttle rides. Officials also recently reviewed bike traffic on Maroon Creek Road, and fees and permits are on the table for backpacking the broader wilderness.

A "comprehensive plan" is needed, according to a proposal commissioners accepted from the Volpe National Transportation Systems Center.

The proposal pledged to "address the impacts of increasing visitation by identifying sustainable levels of access while accounting for local economic and other community impacts."

In the April meeting where commissioners agreed to contract with Volpe, they reviewed reservation data showing 91% of parking had already been booked for the season. To Commissioner Greg Poschman, that suggested some people would be left out.

"Is there any way reservations could be spread out over the course of the summer?" he asked.

That's one of many questions to potentially explore, Pettet said.

The comprehensive plan "is really a blank slate on how we manage access to Maroon Bells," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
buckrail.com

Town Manager making move to Colorado

JACKSON, Wyo. — Town Manager Larry Pardee announced today that he has accepted a Town Manager position in Eagle, Colorado. Pardee originally moved to Wyoming from this same part of Colorado to become the Director of Public Works for the Town of Jackson under then Town Manager Bob McLaurin and was appointed Town Manager in 2018.
JACKSON, WY
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Boulder coroner IDs climber killed in Rocky Mountain National Park avalanche

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed during an avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park as Christopher Clark, of Land O’ Lakes, Fla. Clark and two other climbers were caught in an avalanche and rockfall at about 9 a.m. Sunday near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker, according to park officials.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
County
Pitkin County, CO
City
Aspen, CO
Pitkin County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

East Troublesome fire was human caused, investigators say

The East Troublesome fire, Colorado's second largest wildfire on record, was human caused, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday. In a news release, investigators said they believe the blaze was caused by either a hunter or a backcountry camper — possibly by accident — due to the location and time of year the fire ignited.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

The Battle to Build the First Lift-Served Mountain Bike Park in the Front Range

When Phil Bouchard moved to the Front Range in 2020, he expected to discover the same kind of mountain-bike-dedicated infrastructure he’d grown up with in New Hampshire. Instead, he found crowds. The majority of trails on the Front Range are multiuse, meaning cyclists, hikers, trail runners, and sometimes even horses must share limited space. The cramped quarters often lead to increased tension and, worse yet, less fun for everyone.
CONIFER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
5280.com

How a Montrose Company Turns Reservoir Sediment into Gorgeous Tile

Christopher Caskey is a scientist by trade. So it’s little surprise that his flagship business, Delta Brick & Climate Company, was born of a passion for environmental sustainability and energy conservation. The Montrose-based company makes patio pavers, bricks, and decorative ceramic tiles—it recently rebranded the tile-manufacturing arm as Particular Tile—from excess clay sediment that clogs the Paonia Reservoir in western Colorado.
MONTROSE, CO
realvail.com

Water cuts are coming for the West, including Colorado, as ongoing drought worsens

MONTEREY, Calif. — If Californians don’t change the way they consume water, officials are warning, sweeping, statewide mandatory cuts may be unavoidable. Three years into a severe drought and with water supplies plummeting, lush green lawns and the careless use of drinking water are no longer realistic in California and throughout much of the West, experts say. It will take changes to personal behavior, consistent messaging from state and local water officials and historic investments in programs and infrastructure that promote conservation to survive an indefinite state of drought.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Golden Zoning Changes Aim To Preserve Housing Style

(CBS4) – Golden City Council voted to update the residential zoning code, impacting single, duplex and multifamily homes. The changes will allow for new construction that reflects the community’s current neighborhoods, something residents have been fighting for. The city says zoning codes haven’t been updated in decades. Jeremy Dobish’s home in Golden was built in the late 1800s. “I can’t say that just because I don’t like it, doesn’t mean somebody should build it,” said Dobish. “But some of the newer developments that have gone in have not quite fit with what’s going on in the neighborhood the last 70 or 80...
GOLDEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Margaret Jackson

Silverthorne’s Bluebird Market welcomes 3 new food concepts

(Courtesy of Bluebird Market) (Silverthorne, Colo.) Bluebird Market at Silverthorne’s 4th Street Crossing has three new food concepts to offer visitors. Lucky Bird, a fried chicken eatery, serves chicken tenders, sandwiches, salads and wraps. Created by Chef Leigh Davison, Lucky Bird was launched as a Denver food truck in 2018 before expanding into the Edgewater Public Marketplace.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
FOX21News.com

Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Marshall Fire To Generate $20 Million In Tax Revenue As Homeowners Skimp: ‘Cobbling Together Dollar By Dollar’

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – As Marshall Fire victims struggle to scrape together enough money to rebuild, the state, Boulder County, City of Louisville and RTD will all see a tax windfall from the disaster. Together, they will receive some $20 million in use taxes, which are taxes applied to materials and appliances used to build or, in the case of fire victims, rebuild homes. It’s tax revenue that homeowners say governments didn’t expect before the disaster and should now refund. Marshall Together and Superior Rising, organizations made up of fire victims, are now asking for a waiver or refund of use taxes....
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy