ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Pandemic impact housing aid opportunity ending for Metro Nashville residents

By WMOT
wmot.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mike Osborne) — Special housing assistance for Metro Nashville residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is about to end. If you’re...

www.wmot.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Society
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
wmot.org

Middle Tennessee's Spring Hill 10th fastest growing U.S. city

(Mike Osborne) — The U.S. Census Bureau this week named Spring Hill one of the top-ten fastest growing cities in the nation. In a press statement, census officials say Spring Hill’s population grew by 5.4 percent between 2020 and 2021. That was good enough to place tenth on the Census Bureau’s list of 15 fastest growing communities.
SPRING HILL, TN
Nashville Scene

Developer and Local Nonprofits Can’t Agree on Housing

Texas-based real estate developer Cypress Real Estate Advisors and local nonprofit organizations including The Equity Alliance, Stand Up Nashville and Nashville Organized for Action and Hope have reached an “impasse” in negotiations over a proposed community benefits agreement related to CREA’s planned redevelopment of the RiverChase Apartments site in East Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Osborne
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Nashville General Hospital Responds to Meharry Stating They Were Unaware of the Hospital’s Relocation Plans

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Nashville General Hospital released a statement Thursday in response to Meharry stating they were unaware of the hospital’s relocation plans. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth wrote a letter stating Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Eight Positions Announced in TBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division

LEGAL INSTRUMENT EXAMINER – ASSOCIATE. Job Duties: Receives telephonic and electronic inquiries and performs personal identifying information (PII) (e.g., Name, date of birth, etc.) searches of federal and state databases via the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Flex-check system. Verifies the Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL) identifying information to process requests. Reviews PII on potential gun buyers and compares it to potential matches in federal and state databases. Adheres to security and privacy regulations and policies to ensure that criminal history information will not be released. Receives, reviews and analyzes criminal record responses and police reports to determine if any prohibiting factors exist. Updates criminal history databases as needed. Notifies the FFL on the final determination of the transaction. Receives telephonic inquiries and answers general questions from the general public and FFL’s. Resolves cases under stringent deadlines in a high stress environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Assistance#Metro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Home Sales and Continued Growth

Record home sales continue, despite a slight increase in interest rates. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall stated that new home construction continues, however…. A large development that is underway now sits directly across the street from The Avenue. The neighborhood of Clari Park (Video above this story) sits on 55-acres, sandwiched between Medical Center Parkway and Rober Rose Drive. Tindall told WGNS about the development…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Water problems in Middle Tennessee: ‘It is like you fell into a swamp’

RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Robertson County are angry and disgusted after sewage water got into the clean water they use to drink, bathe, and do dishes. According to the White House Utility District, it was all due to the City of Ridgetop improperly connecting pipes. Residents said they wanted answers on how something like this could happen.
RIDGETOP, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy