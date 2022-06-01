Pandemic impact housing aid opportunity ending for Metro Nashville residents

(Mike Osborne) — The Centers for Disease Control said this week that COVID-19 case counts have pushed Nashville into a higher infection risk category. All 33 Middle Tennessee counties dropped into the CDC’s “Low” infection risk category in late winter. But Metro’s new case counts began rising again in early April.
News 2 gets a firsthand look at multiple videos that show a Rutherford County school principal and another teacher dragging a student with special needs down a hallway. Her lawyer spoke with Erica Francis.
(Mike Osborne) — The U.S. Census Bureau this week named Spring Hill one of the top-ten fastest growing cities in the nation. In a press statement, census officials say Spring Hill’s population grew by 5.4 percent between 2020 and 2021. That was good enough to place tenth on the Census Bureau’s list of 15 fastest growing communities.
Texas-based real estate developer Cypress Real Estate Advisors and local nonprofit organizations including The Equity Alliance, Stand Up Nashville and Nashville Organized for Action and Hope have reached an “impasse” in negotiations over a proposed community benefits agreement related to CREA’s planned redevelopment of the RiverChase Apartments site in East Nashville.
Smyrna was one of many communities across Middle Tennessee to host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Inspiring students to love learning, that's what one Metro teacher manages to accomplish every day as he turns his classroom into a "hands on" experience.
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Nashville General Hospital released a statement Thursday in response to Meharry stating they were unaware of the hospital’s relocation plans. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth wrote a letter stating Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital.
LEGAL INSTRUMENT EXAMINER – ASSOCIATE. Job Duties: Receives telephonic and electronic inquiries and performs personal identifying information (PII) (e.g., Name, date of birth, etc.) searches of federal and state databases via the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS) Flex-check system. Verifies the Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL) identifying information to process requests. Reviews PII on potential gun buyers and compares it to potential matches in federal and state databases. Adheres to security and privacy regulations and policies to ensure that criminal history information will not be released. Receives, reviews and analyzes criminal record responses and police reports to determine if any prohibiting factors exist. Updates criminal history databases as needed. Notifies the FFL on the final determination of the transaction. Receives telephonic inquiries and answers general questions from the general public and FFL’s. Resolves cases under stringent deadlines in a high stress environment.
Gehan Homes, the 13th largest private builder and the 29th largest builder in the U.S., has closed on a recent land purchase in the town of Columbia, per a release. The 100+ acre property, known as McClure Farms, was purchased for $14.2 million, says the company. The company says the...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A south Nashville business owner said he was beaten with a metal rod while helping one of his customers on Wednesday morning. He said the man who attacked him is homeless and lives behind the laundromat and car wash he owns. “He walked inside and then...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed a law Wednesday that will add more requirements for some private security guards in Tennessee. Known as Dallas’s Law, the House approved the bill 74-9 with nine representatives abstaining from the vote. The bill is named after 22-year-old Dallas Barrett, who...
Record home sales continue, despite a slight increase in interest rates. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall stated that new home construction continues, however…. A large development that is underway now sits directly across the street from The Avenue. The neighborhood of Clari Park (Video above this story) sits on 55-acres, sandwiched between Medical Center Parkway and Rober Rose Drive. Tindall told WGNS about the development…
RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Robertson County are angry and disgusted after sewage water got into the clean water they use to drink, bathe, and do dishes. According to the White House Utility District, it was all due to the City of Ridgetop improperly connecting pipes. Residents said they wanted answers on how something like this could happen.
