NEW YORK — A third of Americans had no life plan after completing school – whether it was high school or college (34%), according to a new poll. The survey of 2,000 adults looked into people’s sentiments surrounding life entering adulthood and found that similarly, 41 percent didn’t have a job lined up after finishing school. Nearly a fifth of respondents who attended college admitted they didn’t have a plan for after senior year (17%).

AMERICAS ・ 2 DAYS AGO