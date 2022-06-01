LIV Golf Invitational Series London Field

After months of speculation, the field for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event is almost confirmed, with 42 of the 48 slots taken.

The event, which begins at London's Centurion Club on 9 June , will have an interesting mix of players, with household names from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, three amateurs and some Asian Tour players. By far the most contentious inclusions are those from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, who declined to grant official release requests to the players, meaning they could face disciplinary action.

From the PGA Tour, the most eye-catching – and surprising – name to appear is current World No.13 Dustin Johnson , whose agent has explained the opportunity was too compelling to pass up after the American had previously declared himself out of the running. He is joined by fellow former World No.1s Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer. In addition, Major winners Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Graeme McDowell also appear. Kevin Na and Talor Gooch have signed up, too, meaning four of the world’s top 50 are in the field so far, including Johnson and Oosthuizen.

A healthy number of DP World Tour players also appear, including Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Hennie Du Plessis, Oliver Fisher, Sam Horsfield, Pablo Larrazabal and Bernd Wiesberger. Elsewhere, Thai amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat appears, aged just 15. He became the youngest player to win an event on a tour recognised by the Official World Golf Ranking with his victory in the Asian Tour’s Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup in April. Another amateur in the field, James Piot, played in this year’s Masters but missed the cut.

There are still six gaps to fill before the tournament begins, with five of them up for grabs at this week's International Series . That will leave one slot unaccounted for. Until it is, there is sure to be further speculation that six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson will choose the 54-hole team event to mark his comeback after taking a break from the game following controversial comments about the Saudi-backed series and the PGA Tour.

The 48 players who will eventually complete the field will participate for a first prize of $4m at the opening event, while the player finishing last will still receive around $120,000. The total purse for the tournament is $25m.

Below is a list of the 42 players confirmed for the first tournament so far.

LIV GOLF INVITATIONAL SERIES LONDON FIELD