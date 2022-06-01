Police probe after peacock tortured and killed in Fife

A drunk mother broke her pregnant friend’s eye socket and assaulted two infants when an argument at a children’s party erupted into violence.Rachel Carter, 32, flew “over the heads” of horrified, screaming children to attack Jade Huckstep at a Ramsgate gathering in March last year.She barged past two children, causing common assault, to set upon her victim.Judge Simon James, sitting at Canterbury Crown Court, told her: “You became involved in an argument with your former friend who you knew was in the early stages of pregnancy.“It is clear things descended into a physical altercation with you two mothers exchanging punches.”Referring...
Comments / 0