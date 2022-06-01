ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals' RB room basically has 2 open spots for final roster

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinal added running back Darrel Williams to the offseason roster Tuesday, a move that comes as no surprise, as it was reported and confirmed long before the official signing.

With the move, it gives the Cardinals a second proven back in the league to pair with James Conner, who re-signed this offseason to a three-year deal.

It also tightens the competition for the remaining roster spots when it comes to the final 53-man roster.

Williams is not guaranteed a spot on the roster, but after more than 1,000 total yards from scrimmage in 2021, he seems pretty close to a lock.

That leaves two likely spots on the roster at running back, which means a competition between Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward, sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram and undrafted rookies T.J. Pledger and Ronnies Rivers.

It will likely come down to a decision between Ward, Benjamin and Ingram for those final spots on the roster.

Ward has size and is a solid contributor on special teams. Benjamin offers more upside in the run game and can return kicks. Ingram is a big back who has a versatile skillset.

As OTAs continue and as training camp rolls around at the end of next month, this will be a competition to watch.

