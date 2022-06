DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Dothan Leisure Services prepares to get underway with their annual summer camps, they reach out to the local community for those who wish to help. Volunteers are needed for the Therapeutic Recreation Camps, which benefit intellectually challenged children and adults during June and July. Those that wish to assist will be involved in recreational activities, music, arts and crafts, life skills, cooking, field trips, swimming, and much more.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO