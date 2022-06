The North Fair Oaks Community Council will not support a buffer zone around a local reproductive facility after the proposal failed to gain the necessary support from members. Council member Ever Rodriguez spoke in favor of the letter to the board. Though Rodriguez made a motion to support the letter, none of the other seven council members moved to second it, which meant that members could not vote on the proposal one way or the other.

NORTH FAIR OAKS, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO