GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / Aeluma, Inc. (the 'Company'), a semiconductor company specializing in scalable, cost-effective sensor technologies for advanced LiDAR solutions, announced today that its CEO and founder, Jonathan Klamkin, is scheduled to present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET). The in-person conference is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California.

