Albuquerque, NM

Net Medical Expands Testing Facilities as Reported Covid-19 Cases Show Increase

austinnews.net
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2022 / Net Medical Xpress (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today the company has expanded its program of COVID-19 testing amid an increase in the number of positive cases being reported. Net Medical's Test-to-Treat program COVID-19 program has now been expanded to Arizona. Simultaneously,...

www.austinnews.net

Austonia

APH warns of two new stealthy omicron sub-variants as cases continue to steadily rise

Two new omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, have been detected in Travis County as COVID cases continue to rise, Austin Public Health said Friday.Travis County's Community Level remains low—at around 175 cases per 100,000 residents—but could raise to medium levels if that number surpasses 200. Just over 420 new cases were reported May 29, around triple the daily caseload reported in early April. COVID cases are on the rise in Austin but remain well below surge levels. (Austin Public Health)APH said omicron sub-variant, BA.2, currently accounts for most infections in Austin and Travis County. But BA.4 and BA.5, which now account for around 6% of cases nationwide, show evidence of being more transmissible abroad, where each have been detected in at least 30 countries. According to a Columbia University study, BA.4 and BA.5 viruses were more than four times as likely to escape antibodies from vaccinated and boosted people when compared to BA.2. Still, rising deaths have not come with rising BA.4 and BA.5 cases in South Africa, where the subvariants were originally detected.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
austinnews.net

Austin Chronicle

Travis County Declares an Opioid Crisis

After years of organizing by Texas Harm Reduction Alliance, including an emotional town hall at the beginning of May, the Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously declared the opioid overdose epidemic a public health crisis on May 24. Overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the county, and since 2020, fentanyl-related overdoses have almost tripled. The crisis resolution dedicates $350,000 to harm reduction organizations for supplies and outreach staff positions, looks into expanding access to overdose-reversal drug naloxone throughout the county, increases safe syringe disposal systems, and creates monthly check-in meetings for the next six months between directly impacted community members, outreach workers, and county Health and Human Services staff to report progress to the court.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Active home listings on the rise in Austin, new report shows

AUSTIN, Texas — New data about the housing market in Austin is hinting at a cooldown for the area. According to a report from Realtor.com, housing inventory in the Austin area is going up as there were nearly 86% more listings in May 2022 compared to last May. The area was among the top U.S. metros that saw the most inventory growth from one year to the next.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Travis County inmate dies at local hospital: TCSO

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An inmate at the Travis County Correctional Complex has died at a local hospital, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said 41-year-old Rene Ruiz reported not feeling well on June 1 and after an evaluation, transported to a local hospital about 3:43 p.m. Ruiz was...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

