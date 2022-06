The City of O'Neill is taking sealed bids to have someone hay approximately 5 acres south of the Community Center and 8 acres south of Carney Park. Also, 4 acres south and 4 acres west of the Waste Treatment Plant, property north of Valley Hope and east of Soccer Fields and the property east of Legion Baseball Field. The City of O'Neill will be accepting bids at the City Hall at 401 East Fremont St. until 6:30 p.m. on June 6, 2022 at which time all bids will be opened and publicly read aloud. The City is requiring that the bids be submitted separated out by property for all sites and be done on a cash basis and before the haying commences.

O'NEILL, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO