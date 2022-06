Record fuel prices could make many Floridians less willing to evacuate if they are threatened by hurricanes, the AAA auto club said. With the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida at a near-record $4.57 on Tuesday, AAA released survey results that said 42 percent of Floridians might be hesitant about getting out of harm’s way because of fuel prices.

