Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play 2022: State-by-state rankings for public-access layouts

Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course (Courtesy Kiawah Island Golf Resort)

Looking to peg it up at the best public-access golf courses in each state? We have you covered.

With this 2022 list of Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play, we present the top public-access courses in each state, as judged by our nationwide network of raters.

The hundreds of members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce these rankings.

All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.

More: Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses in the U.S.

More: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses in the U.S.

KEY: (m) modern, built in 1960 or after; (c) classic, built before 1960. For courses with a number preceding the (m) or (c), that is where the course ranks on Golfweek’s Best lists for top 200 modern and classic courses in the U.S. Also included with many courses are links to recent stories about that layout.

* indicates new or returning to the rankings

Editor’s note: The Golfweek’s Best rankings of top private courses in each state will be published Monday, June 6.

Alabama

Pursell Farms’ FarmLinks in Alabama (Courtesy of FarmLinks)

1. Pursell Farms (FarmLinks)

Sylacauga (m)

2. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Capitol Hill Judge)

Prattville (m)

10 Questions with Robert Trent Jones Jr.

3. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Grand National Lake)

Opelika (m)q

4. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Ross Bridge)

Birmingham (m)

5. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Capitol Hill Legislator)

Prattville (m)

6. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Cambrian Ridge Sherling Canyon)

Greenville (m)

7. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Oxmoor Valley Ridge)

Birmingham (m)

8. Kiva Dunes

Gulf Shores (m)

9. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Magnolia Grove Falls)

Mobile (m)

10. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Grand National Links)

Opelika (m)

Alaska

Anchorage Golf Course (USGA/Kirk H. Owens)

1. Anchorage GC

Anchorage (m)

2. Chena Bend

Fairbanks (m)

3. Moose Run (Creek)

Fort Richardson (m)

4. Palmer GC

Palmer (m)

5. Moose Run (Hill)

Fort Richardson (c)

Arizona

We-Ko-Pa’s Saguaro Course in Arizona (Courtesy of We-Ko-Pa/Lonna Tucker)

1. We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro)

Fort McDowell (m)

2. Wickenburg Ranch

Wickenburg (m)

3. Quintero

Peoria (m)

4. TPC Scottsdale (Stadium)

Scottsdale (m)

5. Golf Club at Dove Mountain (Saguaro/Tortolita)

Marana (m)

6. Ventana Canyon (Mountain)

Tucson (m)

Maricopa (m)

8. We-Ko-Pa (Cholla)

Fort McDowell (m)

9. Troon North (Monument)

Scottsdale (m)

10. Troon North (Pinnacle)

Scottsdale (m)

11. Grayhawk (Raptor)

Scottsdale (m)

12. Grayhawk (Talon)

Scottsdale (m)

13. Sewailo

Tucson (m)

14. Boulders Resort (South)

Carefree (m)

15. Tucson National (Catalina)

Tucson (m)

16. La Paloma (Ridge/Canyon)

Tucson (m)

17. Boulders Resort (North)

Carefree (m)

18. Gold Canyon Golf Resort (Dinosaur Mountain)

Gold Canyon (m)

19. Las Sendas

Mesa (m)

20. Papago

Phoenix (m)

21. Verrado (Founders)

Buckeye (m)

22. Legacy

Phoenix (m)

23. Whirlwind (Cattail)

Chandler (m)

24. TPC Scottsdale (Champions)

Scottsdale (m)

25. SunRidge Canyon

Fountain Hills (m)

26. Starr Pass

Tucson (m)

27. Sedona Golf Resort

Sedona (m)

28. Camelback (Ambiente)

Scottsdale (m)

29. Wildfire at Desert Ridge (Faldo Championship)

Phoenix (m)

30. Los Caballeros

Wickenburg (m)

Arkansas

Mystic Creek Golf Club in Arkansas (Courtesy of Mystic Creek)

1. Mystic Creek

El Dorado (m)

2. The Ridges at Village Creek

Wynne (m)

T3. Hot Springs CC (Arlington)

Hot Springs (c)

T3. Big Creek

Mountain Home (m)

5. Mountain Ranch

Fairfield Bay (m)

California

Pebble Beach Golf Links in California (Courtesy of Pebble Beach)

Pebble Beach (9c)

2. Pasatiempo

Santa Cruz (34c)

3. Spyglass Hill

Pebble Beach (31m)

4. Torrey Pines (South)

San Diego (103c)

5. Rustic Canyon

Moorpark (m)

6. Yocha Dehe at Cache Creek Casino

Brooks (m)

7. Rams Hill

Borrego Springs (m)

8. Links at Spanish Bay

Pebble Beach (m)

9. CordeValle

San Martin (m)

10. Torrey Pines (North)

San Diego (m)

11. PGA West (Stadium)

La Quinta (m)

12. Poppy Hills

Pebble Beach (m)

13. Barona Creek

Lakeside (m)

14. Pelican Hill (Ocean North)

Newport Coast (m)

15. Pelican Hill (Ocean South)

Newport Coast (m)

16. The Grand

San Diego (m)

17. Bayonet

Seaside (c)

18. Soule Park

Ojai (m)

19. Desert Willow (Firecliff)

Palm Desert (m)

20. Classic Club

Palm Desert (m)

21. Trump National Los Angeles

Rancho Palos Verdes (m)

22. SilverRock

La Quinta (m)

23. PGA West (Nicklaus)

La Quinta (m)

24. Fantasy Springs (Eagle Falls)

Indio (m)

25. Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Truckee (m)

San Francisco (c)

When do you think Rory McIlroy last paid a green fee? And how much did he spend?

27. Oak Quarry

Riverside (m)

28. La Quinta Resort & Club (Mountain)

La Quinta (m)

29. Whitehawk Ranch

Clio (m)

30. Park Hyatt Aviara

Carlsbad (m)

Colorado

Red Sky’s Fazio Course in Colorado (Courtesy of Red Sky)

1. Red Sky (Fazio)

Wolcott (T196m)

2. Redlands Mesa

Grand Junction (m)

3. The Broadmoor (East)

Colorado Springs (T176c)

4. Red Sky (Norman)

Wolcott (m)

5. Haymaker

Steamboat Springs (m)

6. CommonGround

Aurora (m)

7. TPC Colorado

Berthoud (m)

8. The Broadmoor (West)

Colorado Springs (c)

9. Riverdale (Dunes)

Brighton (m)

10. River Valley Ranch

Carbondale (m)

Connecticut

Wintonbury Hills in Connecticut (Courtesy of Wintonbury Hills)

1. Keney Park

Hartford (c)

2. Wintonbury Hills

Bloomfield (m)

3. Great River

Milford (m)

4. Lake of Isles (North)

North Stonington (m)

5. Fox Hopyard

East Haddam (m)

6. Shennecossett

Groton (c)

7. Hotchkiss

Lakeville (c)

8. Oxford Greens

Oxford (m)

9. Richter Park

Danbury (m)

10. Mohegan Sun

Baltic (m)

Delaware

1. Plantation Lakes

Millsboro (m)

2. Bayside Resort

Selbyville (m)

3. Baywood Greens

Long Neck (m)

4. Deerfield

Newark (c)

5. Rock Manor

Wilmington (m)

Florida

Streamsong Black in Florida (Courtesy of Streamsong Resort/Laurence Lambrecht)

1. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium)

Ponte Vedra Beach (T15m)

What’s the scariest tee shot at TPC Sawgrass?

2. Streamsong (Red)

Bowling Green (T37m)

3. Streamsong (Black)

Bowling Green (T50m)

4. Streamsong (Blue)

Bowling Green (53m)

Orlando (T196m)

6. World Woods (Pine Barrens)

Brooksville (m)

7. Trump National Doral Miami (Blue Monster)

Doral (m)

8. PGA National Resort (Champion)

Palm Beach Gardens (m)

9. Innisbrook (Copperhead)

Tarpon Springs (m)

10. Camp Creek

Panama City Beach (m)

11. Hammock Beach Resort (Ocean)

Palm Coast (m)

12. Hammock Beach Resort (Conservatory)

Palm Coast (m)

13. Sandestin Resort (Burnt Pine)

Miramar Beach (m)

14. PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker)

Port St. Lucie (m)

15. Trump National Doral Miami (Gold)

Doral (m)

16. Turnberry Isle (Soffer)

Aventura (m)

17. Hammock Bay

Naples (m)

18. TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley)

Ponte Vedra Beach (m)

19. Crandon Park

Key Biscayne (m)

20. Orange County National (Panther Lake)

Winter Garden (m)

21. PGA Golf Club (Dye)

Port St. Lucie (m)

22. The Breakers (Rees Jones)

West Palm Beach (m)

23. Juliette Falls

Dunnellon (m)

24. Orange County National (Crooked Cat)

Winter Garden (m)

25. Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon)

Howey-in-the Hills (c)

26. Southern Dunes

Haines City (m)

27. Gasparilla Inn & Club

Boca Grande (c)

28. World Woods (Rolling Oaks)

Brooksville (m)

29. Regatta Bay

Destin (m)

30. Reunion Resort (Watson)

Kissimmee (m)

Georgia

Reynolds Lake Oconee’s Great Waters Course in Georgia (Courtesy of Reynolds Lake Oconee/Evan Schiller)

1. Sea Island (Seaside)

St. Simons Island (83m)

2. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters)

Greensboro (m)

3. Kinderlou Forest

Valdosta (m)

4. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Oconee)

Greensboro (m)

5. McLemore Club

Rising Fawn (m)

6. Bear’s Best Atlanta

Suwanee (m)

7. Sea Island (Plantation)

St. Simons Island (c)

8. Achasta

Dahlonega (m)

9. Harbor Club

Greensboro (m)

10. Reynolds Lake Oconee (National)

Greensboro (m)

11. University of Georgia GC

Athens (m)

12. Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Preserve)

Greensboro (m)

13. Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Landing)

Greensboro (m)

14. Hampton Club (King and Prince)

St. Simons Island (m)

15. Woodmont

Canton (m)

Hawaii

Four Season Resort’s Manele course in Hawaii (Courtesy of Four Seasons)

1. Four Seasons Resort (Manele)

Lanai (T32m)

2. Kapalua (Plantation)

Maui (T37m)

3. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel GC

Kohala Coast (181m)

Do PGA Tour pros grow tired of playing in Hawaii?

4. Princeville Makai

Kauai (T199m)

5. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

Kailua – Kona (m)

6. Wailea (Gold)

Maui (m)

7. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa (Poipu Bay)

Kauai (m)

8. Mauna Lani (North)

Kona (m)

9. Wailea (Emerald)

Maui (m)

10. Turtle Bay Resort (Arnold Palmer)

Kahuku (m)

11. Wailua Municipal

Kauai (m)

12. Ocean Course at Hokuala

Kauai (m)

13. Kapolei GC

Kapolei (m)

14. Mauna Lani (South)

Kona (m)

15. Ko Olina

Kapolei (m)

Idaho

Circling Raven in Idaho (courtesy of Circling Raven)

1. Circling Raven

Worley (m)

2. Coeur d’Alene Resort

Coeur d’Alene (m)

3. Jug Mountain Ranch

McCall (m)

4. Falcon Crest

Kuna (m)

5. BanBury

Eagle (m)

Illinois

Cog Hill’s No. 4 – Dubsdread in Illinois (Courtesy of Cog Hill/Charles Cherney)

1. Cog Hill GC (No. 4 – Dubsdread)

Lemont (T158m)

Silvis (m)

3. Stonewall Orchard

Grayslake (m)

4. Highlands of Elgin

Elgin (m)

5. The Glen Club

Glenview (m)

6. Thunderhawk

Beach Park (m)

7. Eagle Ridge (The General)

Galena (m)

8. Preserve at Oak Meadow

Addison (m)

9. Ravisloe

Homewood (c)

10. Harborside International (Starboard)

Chicago (m)

11. Weaver Ridge

Peoria (m)

12. Mistwood

Romeoville (m)

13. Bowes Creek

Elgin (m)

14. Cantigny

Wheaton (m)

15. Prairie Landing

West Chicago (m)

Indiana

French Lick Resort’s Pete Dye Course (Courtesy of French Lick Resort)

1. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye)

French Lick (T140m)

2. French Lick Resort (Donald Ross)

French Lick (T193c)

3. The PFAU Course at Indiana University

Bloomington (m)

4. Warren GC at Notre Dame

South Bend (m)

5. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen)

West Lafayette (m)

6. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Ackerman-Allen)

West Lafayette (m)

7. The Fort

Indianapolis (m)

8. Chariot Run

Laconia (m)

9. Brickyard Crossing

Indianapolis (m)

10. Harrison Hills

Attica (c)

Iowa

Spirit Hollow in Iowa (Courtesy of Spirit Hollow)

1. Spirit Hollow

Burlington (m)

2. Blue Top Ridge

Riverside (m)

3. Tournament Club of Iowa

Polk City (m)

4. Amana Colonies

Amana (m)

5. Finkbine

Iowa City (c)

Kansas

Firekeeper in Kansas (Courtesy of Firekeeper)

Mayetta (m)

2. Buffalo Dunes

Garden City (m)

3. Iron Horse

Leawood (m)

4. Sand Creek Station

Newton (m)

5. Colbert Hills

Manhattan (m)

Kentucky

Lassing Point in Kentucky (Courtesy of Lassing Point)

1. Lassing Pointe

Union (m)

2. Kearney Hill

Lexington (m)

3. Cherry Blossom

Georgetown (m)

4. Heritage Hill

Shepherdsville (m)

5. Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa

Lexington (m)

Louisiana

TPC Louisiana during the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

1. The Country Club at the Golden Nugget

Lake Charles (m)

2. TPC Louisiana

Avondale (m)

3. English Turn

New Orleans (m)

4. L’Auberge Casino Resort (Contraband Bayou)

Lake Charles (m)

5. Atchafalaya at Idlewild

Patterson (m)

Maine

Boothbay Harbor CC in Maine (Courtesy of Boothbay Harbor)

1. Boothbay Harbor CC

Boothbay (T193c)

2. Cape Arundel

Kennebunkport (c)

3. Belgrade Lakes GC

Belgrade Lakes (m)

4. Ledges Golf Club

York (m)

5. Kebo Valley

Bar Harbor (c)

Maryland

Bulle Rock in Maryland (Courtesy of Bulle Rock)

1. Bulle Rock GC

Havre de Grace (m)

2. Links at Perry Cabin

St. Michaels (m)

3. Whiskey Creek

Ijamsville (m)

4. University of Maryland GC

College Park (c)

5. Lake Presidential

Upper Marlboro (m)

6. Links at Lighthouse Sound

Ocean City (m)

7. Queenstown Harbor (River)

Queenstown (m)

8. Worthington Manor

Urbana (m)

9. Musket Ridge

Myersville (m)

10. Rum Pointe Seaside

Berlin (m)

Massachusetts

Cape Cod National in Massachusetts (Courtesy of Cape Cod National)

1. Cape Cod National

Brewster (m)

2. Crumpin-Fox

Bernardston (m)

3. Miacomet

Nantucket (m)

A U.S. Mid-Amateur on not one, but two stunning Nantucket courses?

4. Farm Neck

Oak Bluffs (m)

5. The Ranch

Southwick (m)

6. George Wright Municipal

Boston (c)

7. Red Tail

Devens (m)

8. Pinehills (Nicklaus)

Plymouth (m)

9. Club at New Seabury (Ocean)

Mashpee (m)

10. Pinehills (Jones)

Plymouth (m)

Michigan

Arcadia Bluff’s South course in Michigan (Courtesy of Arcadia Bluffs)

1. Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs)

Arcadia (T63m)

2. Marquette GC (Greywalls)

Marquette (T89m)

3. Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black)

Roscommon (116m)

4. Forest Dunes (Weiskopf)

Roscommon (174m)

5. Eagle Eye

Bath (m)

6. Arcadia Bluffs (South)

Arcadia (m)

7. Boyne Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry)

Bay Harbor (m)

8. Belvedere

Charlevoix (T185c)

9. Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae)

Augusta (m)

10. Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass)

Harris (m)

11. Pilgrim’s Run

Pierson (m)

12. University of Michigan GC

Ann Arbor (c)

Grand Haven (m)

14. Harbor Shores

Benton Harbor (m)

15. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club

Brutus (m)

16. TimberStone

Iron Mountain (m)

17. Orchards

Washington (m)

18. Treetops (Signature)

Gaylord (m)

19. Diamond Springs

Hamilton (m)

20. Sage Run

Bark River (m)

Minnesota

Giants Ridge’s Legends course in Minnesota (Courtesy of Giants Ridge/Brian Oar)

1. Giants Ridge (Quarry)

Biwabik (135m)

2. Wilderness at Fortune Bay

Tower (m)

3. Breezy Point Resort (Deacon’s Lodge)

Brainerd (m)

4. Grand View Lodge (Pines)

Nisswa (m)

5. Chaska Town Course

Chaska (m)

6. Giants Ridge (Legends)

Biwabik (m)

7. Meadows at Mystic Lake

Prior Lake (m)

8. Madden’s on Gull Lake (c)

Brainerd (m)

9. StoneRidge

Stillwater (m)

10. The Wilds

Prior Lake (m)

Mississippi

Fallen Oak in Mississippi (Courtesy of Fallen Oak/Andy Anderson)

1. Fallen Oak

Saucier (79m)

2. Mossy Oak

West Point (T104m)

3. Old Waverly

West Point (T182m)

Top 200 Residential Golf Courses in the U.S.

4. The Preserve

Vancleave (m)

5. Dancing Rabbit (Oaks)

Philadelphia (m)

6. Grand Bear

Saucier (m)

7. Dancing Rabbit (Azaleas)

Philadelphia (m)

8. Shell Landing

Gautier (m)

9. The Bridges at Hollywood Casino

Bay St. Louis (m)

10. Windance

Gulfport (m)

Missouri

Big Cedar Lodge’s Ozarks National in Missouri (Courtesy of Big Cedar Lodge)

1. Big Cedar Lodge (Ozarks National)

Hollister (128m)

2. Big Cedar Lodge (Buffalo Ridge)

Hollister (m)

3. Branson Hills

Branson (m)

4. Big Cedar Lodge (Payne’s Valley)

Hollister (m)

5. Swope Memorial

Kansas City (c)

6. Old Kinderhook

Camdenton (m)

7. Ledgestone

Branson (m)

8. Missouri Bluffs

St. Charles (m)

9. Stone Canyon

Blue Springs (m)

10. Rivercut

Springfield (m)

Montana

The Wilderness Club in Montana (Courtesy of the Wilderness Club)

1. The Wilderness Club Montana

Eureka (m)

2. Old Works

Anaconda (m)

3. The Ranch Club

Missoula (m)

4. Canyon River

Missoula (m)

5. Whitefish Lake (South)

Whitefish (m)

Nebraska

The Dunes Course at The Prairie Club in Nebraska (Courtesy of the Prairie Club)

1. Prairie Club (Dunes)

Valentine (T79m)

2. Wild Horse

Gothenburg (T110m)

3. Prairie Club (Pines)

Valentine (m)

4. Bayside

Brule (m)

5. Quarry Oaks

Ashland (m)

Nevada

Cascata in Nevada (Courtesy of Cascata)

1. Shadow Creek

North Las Vegas (10m)

2. Cascata

Boulder City (T182m)

3. Wolf Creek

Mesquite (m)

4. Edgewood Tahoe

Tahoe (m)

Las Vegas (m)

6. Coyote Springs

Coyote Springs (m)

7. Conestoga

Mesquite (m)

Top 200 Residential Golf Courses in the U.S.

8. Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas Resort

Henderson (m)

9. Incline Village (Championship)

Incline Village (m)

10. Paiute (The Wolf)

Las Vegas (m)

11. Paiute (Sun Mountain)

Las Vegas (m)

12. Rio Secco

Henderson (m)

13. TPC Las Vegas

Las Vegas (m)

14. Paiute (Snow Mountain)

Las Vegas (m)

15. Bear’s Best

Las Vegas (m)

New Hampshire

Omni Mount Washington in New Hampshire (Courtesy of Omni Mount Washington)

1. Omni Mount Washington

Bretton Woods (c)

2. CC of New Hampshire

Sutton (c)

3. Owl’s Nest GC

Thornton (m)

4. Breakfast Hill

Greenland (m)

5. Atkinson Resort & CC

Atkinson (m)

New Jersey

Crystal Springs Resort’s Ballyowen (Courtesy of Crystal Springs Resort)

1. Crystal Springs Resort (Ballyowen)

Hamburg (m)

2. Neshanic Valley

Neshanic Station (m)

3. Seaview (Bay)

Galloway (c)

4. Twisted Dune

Egg Harbor Township (m)

5. Rock Spring

West Orange (c)

6. Architects

Lopatcong (m)

7. Ballamor

Egg Harbor Township (m)

8. Knoll (West)

Boonton (c)

9. Shore Gate

Ocean View (m)

10. Scotland Run

Williamstown (m)

11. Heron Glen

Ringoes (m)

12. Crystal Springs Resort (Wild Turkey)

Hamburg (m)

13. Crystal Springs Resort (Crystal Springs)

Hamburg (m)

14. Seaview (Pines)

Galloway (m)

15. McCullough’s Emerald Links

Egg Harbor Township (m)

New Mexico

Paako Ridge in New Mexico (Courtesy of Paako Ridge)

1. Paako Ridge

Sandia Park (T126m)

2. Red Hawk (NM)

Las Cruces (m)

3. University of New Mexico (Championship)

Albuquerque (m)

4. Cochiti GC

Cochiti Lake (m)

5. Twin Warriors

Santa Ana Pueblo (m)

6. Black Mesa

Espanola (m)

7. Piñon Hills

Farmington (m)

8. Sandia

Albuquerque (m)

9. Inn of the Mountain Gods

Mescalero (m)

10. Sonoma Ranch

Las Cruces (m)

New York

Bethpage Black in New York (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

1. Bethpage State Park (Black)

Farmingdale (27c)

2. Trump Golf Links Ferry Point

New York (m)

3. Leatherstocking

Cooperstown (T165c)

4. Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote)

Verona (m)

Bolton Landing (c)

Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the U.S.

6. Montauk Downs State Park

Montauk Point (m)

7. Bethpage State Park (Red)

Farmingdale (c)

8. Turning Stone Resort (Shenendoah)

Verona (m)

9. Links at Union Vale

Lagrangeville (m)

10. Ravenwood

Victor (m)

11. Pound Ridge GC

Pound Ridge (m)

12. Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat)

Verona (m)

13. Saratoga National

Saratoga Springs (m)

14. Centennial

Carmel (m)

15. Mansion Ridge

Monroe (m)

North Carolina

Pinehurst No. 4 in North Carolina (Courtesy of Pinehurst)

1. Pinehurst (No. 2)

Pinehurst (16c)

2. Pinehurst (No. 4)

Pinehurst (T89m)

3. Mid Pines

Southern Pines (T117c)

Where to play golf in Pinehurst, N.C.

4. Pine Needles

Southern Pines (T145c)

5. Linville GC

Linville (T153c)

6. Tobacco Road

Sanford (m)

Where to play golf in Pinehurst, N.C.

7. Pinehurst (No. 8)

Pinehurst (m)

8. Bald Head Island Club

Bald Head Island (m)

Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the U.S.

9. Duke University GC

Durham (c)

10. UNC Finley Golf Course

Chapel Hill (m)

11. Thistle Golf Club

Sunset Beach (m)

12. Pinehurst (No. 9)

Southern Pines (m)

Where to play golf in Pinehurst, N.C.

13. Pinehurst (No. 7)

Pinehurst (m)

14. Ocean Ridge Plantation (Tiger’s Eye)

Ocean Isle Beach (m)

15. Southern Pines

Southern Pines (c)

North Dakota

The Links of North Dakota (Courtesy of the Links of North Dakota)

1. Links of North Dakota

Ray (m)

2. Minot CC

Minot (m)

3. Hawktree

Bismarck (m)

4. Bully Pulpit

Medora (m)

5. Vardon

Minot (c)

Ohio

Firestone South in Ohio (Courtesy of Invited)

1. Firestone (South)

Akron (161c)

2. Firestone (North)

Akron (m)

3. Fowler’s Mill (Lake and River)

Chesterland (m)

4. Manakiki

Willoughby (c)

5. The Virtues

Nashport (m)

6. Firestone (West)

Akron (m)

7. Sleepy Hollow

Brecksville (c)

8. The Quarry

Canton (m)

9. Stonelick Hills

Batavia (m)

10. Boulder Creek

Streetsboro (m)

Oklahoma

Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Oklahoma Courtesy of Tripp Davis/Branden Hart)

1. Karsten Creek

Stillwater (T81m)

2. Jimmie Austin GC at the University of Oklahoma

Norman (T185c)

3. Shangri-La Resort

Afton (m)

4. Chickasaw Pointe

Kingston (m)

5. Cherokee Hills

Catoosa (c)

Oregon

Bandon Dunes Golf Resort’s Bandon Dunes course in Oregon (Courtesy of Evan Schiller)

1. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Pacific Dunes)

Bandon (2m)

2. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Old Macdonald)

Bandon (T7m)

Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the U.S.

3. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes)

Bandon (11m)

30 under 30: The top golf courses opened since 1992 in the U.S.

4. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Trails)

Bandon (14m)

5. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Sheep Ranch)

Bandon (18m)

6. Silvies Valley Ranch (Hankins)

Seneca (T116m)

7. Silvies Valley Ranch (Craddock)

Seneca (T162m)

8. Crosswater Club (Crosswater)

Sunriver (T188m)

9. Pumpkin Ridge (Ghost Creek)

North Plains (m)

10. Pronghorn (Nicklaus)

Bend (m)

11. Brasada Ranch (Brasada Canyons)

Powell Butte (m)

12. Tetherow

Bend (m)

13. Gearhart Golf Links

Gearhart (c)

14. Langdon Farms

Aurora (m)

15. Aspen Lakes

Sisters (m)

Pennsylvania

Nemacolin’s Shepherd’s Rock in Pennsylvania (Courtesy of Nemacolin)

1. Nemacolin (Mystic Rock)

Farmington (m)

2. Omni Bedford Springs (Old)

Bedford (T200c)

3. Olde Stonewall

Ellwood City (m)

4. Golf Course at Glen Mills

Glen Mills (m)

5. Nemacolin (Shepherd’s Rock)

Farmington (m)

6. Hershey CC (West)

Hershey (c)

7. Wyncote

Oxford (m)

8. Links at Gettysburg

Gettysburg (m)

9. Jeffersonville GC

Jeffersonville (c)

10. Broad Run

West Chester (m)

Rhode Island

Newport National in Rhode Island (Courtesy of Newport National)

1. Newport National

Newport (m)

2. Triggs Memorial

Providence (c)

3. Meadow Brook

Richmond (m)

4. Montaup

Portsmouth (c)

5. Exeter CC

Exeter (m)

South Carolina

Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course (Courtesy of Kiawah Island Golf Resort/Chip Henderson)

1. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean)

Kiawah Island (13m)

2. Sea Pines Resort (Harbour Town GL)

Hilton Head Island (54m)

3. Palmetto Bluff (May River)

Bluffton (T140m)

4. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club

Myrtle Beach (143c)

5. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club

Pawleys Island (T176m)

6. True Blue

Pawleys Island (m)

7. Tidewater

North Myrtle Beach (m)

8. Sea Pines Resort (Atlantic Dunes)

Hilton Head Island (m)

9. Sea Pines Resort (Heron Point)

Hilton Head Island (m)

10. Legends Golf Resort (Moorland)

Myrtle Beach (m)

11. Myrtle Beach National (King’s North)

Myrtle Beach (m)

12. TPC Myrtle Beach

Murrells Inlet (m)

13. Heritage Club

Pawleys Island (m)

14. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Osprey Point)*

Kiawah Island (m)

15. Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye)

North Myrtle Beach (m)

South Dakota

The Golf Club at Red Rock in South Dakota (Courtesy of the Golf Club at Red Rock)

1. GC at Red Rock

Rapid City (m)

2. Hart Ranch

Rapid City (m)

3. Prairie Green

Sioux Falls (m)

4. Willow Run

Sioux Falls (m)

5. Meadowbrook

Rapid City (m)

Sweetens Cove in Tennessee (Courtesy of Sweetens Cove)

South Pittsburg (63m)

2. Stonehenge

Fairfield Glade (m)

3. Course at Sewanee

Sewanee (m)

4. Hermitage Golf Course (President’s Reserve)

Old Hickory (m)

5. Fairfield Glade (Heatherhurst Brae)

Fairfield Glade (m)

Texas

Black Jack’s Crossing in Texas (Courtesy of Black Jack’s Crossing)

1. Black Jack’s Crossing

Lajitas (T147m)

2. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech

Lubbock (m)

3. Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Canyons)

Austin (m)

4. Pine Dunes Resort & GC

Frankston (m)

5. TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

San Antonio (m)

6. Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Foothills)

Austin (m)

7. TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas

Irving (m)

8. TPC San Antonio (Canyons)

San Antonio (m)

9. The Texas Rangers GC

Arlington (m)

10. Omni Barton Creek (Crenshaw Coore Cliffside)

Austin (m)

11. GC of Houston (Tournament)

Humble (m)

12. The Tribute

The Colony (m)

13. Brackenridge Park

San Antonio (c)

14. Old American

The Colony (m)

Houston (c)

16. Wolfdancer

Lost Pines (m)

17. Cowboys

Grapevine (m)

18. The Quarry

San Antonio (m)

19. Horseshoe Bay (Slick Rock)

Horseshoe Bay (m)

20. Stevens Park

Dallas (m)

Utah

Sand Hollow’s Championship Course in Utah (Courtesy of Sand Hollow)

1. Hideout

Monticello (m)

2. Sand Hollow (Championship)

Hurricane (m)

3. Entrada at Snow Canyon

St. George (m)

4. Soldier Hollow (Gold)

Midway (m)

5. Thanksgiving Point

Lehi (m)

6. Sunbrook (Pointe/Woodbridge)

St. George (m)

7. Green Spring

Washington (m)

8. Coral Canyon

Washington (m)

9. Canyons

Park City (m)

10. The Ledges of St. George

St. George (m)

Vermont

Okemo Valley in Vermont (Courtesy of Okemo Valley)

1. Rutland CC

Rutland (m)

2. Jay Peak

Jay (m)

3. Stowe Mountain Club

Stowe (m)

4. Okemo Valley

Ludlow (m)

5. GC at Equinox

Manchester Village (c)

Virginia

Primland’s Highland Course in Virginia (Courtesy of Primland)

1. Primland (Highland)

Meadows of Dan (88m)

Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the U.S.

2. Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades)

Hot Springs (T105c)

3. Keswick Hall and GC (Full Cry)

Keswick (m)

4. Golden Horseshoe (Gold)

Williamsburg (m)

5. Royal New Kent Golf Club

Providence Forge (m)

6. Independence

Midlothian (m)

7. Boar’s Head Resort (Birdwood)

Charlottesville (m)

8. Spring Creek

Zion Crossroads (m)

9. Kingsmill (River)

Williamsburg (m)

10. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech

Radford (m)

11. The Club at Viniterra

New Kent (m)

12. Laurel Hill

Lorton (m)

13. Golden Horseshoe (Green)

Williamsburg (m)

14. Potomac Shores GC

Potomac Shores (m)

15. Omni Homestead Resort (Old)

Hot Springs (c)

Washington

Gamble Sands in Washington (Courtesy of Gamble Sands)

1. Gamble Sands

Brewster (46m)

2. Chambers Bay

University Place (52m)

3. Wine Valley

Walla Walla (124m)

4. Salish Cliffs

Shelton (m)

5. Gold Mountain (Olympic)

Bremerton (m)

6. Palouse Ridge

Pullman (m)

7. Kalispel

Spokane (c)

8. Trophy Lake Golf & Casting

Port Orchard (m)

9. Indian Canyon

Spokane (c)

10. White Horse

Kingston (m)

West Virginia

The Greenbrier’s Old White in West Virginia (Courtesy of The Greenbrier)

1. The Greenbrier (Old White)

White Sulphur Springs (132c)

2. Stonewall Resort

Roanoke (m)

3. The Resort at Glade Springs (Stonehaven)

Daniels (m)

4. Snowshoe Mountain (Raven)

Snowshoe (m)

5. The Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb)

Daniels (m)

Wisconsin

Whistling Straits’ Straits Course in Wisconsin (Courtesy of Destination Kohler)

1. Kohler Whistling Straits (Straits)

Mosel (9m)

2. Sand Valley (Mammoth Dunes)

Nekoosa (T32m)

3. Sand Valley (Sand Valley)

Nekoosa (36m)

Best 30 under 30: The top golf courses opened since 1992 in the U.S.

4. Lawsonia (Links)

Green Lake (T63c)

5. Erin Hills

Hartford (72m)

6. Kohler Blackwolf Run (River)

Kohler (T116m)

7. Kohler Whistling Straits (Irish)

Mosel (T185m)

8. SentryWorld

Stevens Point (m)

9. Troy Burne

Hudson (m)

10. University Ridge

Madison (m)

11. Kohler Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys)

Kohler (m)

12. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms

Sheboygan Falls (m)

13. Geneva National (Gary Player)

Lake Geneva (m)

14. Wild Rock

Wisconsin Dells (m)

15. Club at Lac La Belle

Oconomowoc (m)

Wyoming

Teton Pines in Wyoming (Courtesy of Teton Pines)

1. Teton Pines

Wilson (m)

2. Rochelle Ranch

Rawlins (m)

3. Bell Nob

Gillette (m)

4. Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club

Jackson (m)

5. Cheyenne CC

Cheyenne (m)