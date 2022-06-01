Golfweek's Best Courses You Can Play 2022: State-by-state rankings for public-access layouts
Looking to peg it up at the best public-access golf courses in each state? We have you covered.
With this 2022 list of Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play, we present the top public-access courses in each state, as judged by our nationwide network of raters.
The hundreds of members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce these rankings.
All the courses on this list allow public access in some fashion, be it standard daily green fees, through a resort or by staying at an affiliated hotel. If there’s a will, there’s a tee time.
KEY: (m) modern, built in 1960 or after; (c) classic, built before 1960. For courses with a number preceding the (m) or (c), that is where the course ranks on Golfweek’s Best lists for top 200 modern and classic courses in the U.S. Also included with many courses are links to recent stories about that layout.
* indicates new or returning to the rankings
Alabama
1. Pursell Farms (FarmLinks)
Sylacauga (m)
2. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Capitol Hill Judge)
Prattville (m)
3. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Grand National Lake)
Opelika (m)q
4. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Ross Bridge)
Birmingham (m)
5. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Capitol Hill Legislator)
Prattville (m)
6. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Cambrian Ridge Sherling Canyon)
Greenville (m)
7. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Oxmoor Valley Ridge)
Birmingham (m)
8. Kiva Dunes
Gulf Shores (m)
9. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Magnolia Grove Falls)
Mobile (m)
10. Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Grand National Links)
Opelika (m)
Alaska
1. Anchorage GC
Anchorage (m)
2. Chena Bend
Fairbanks (m)
3. Moose Run (Creek)
Fort Richardson (m)
4. Palmer GC
Palmer (m)
5. Moose Run (Hill)
Fort Richardson (c)
Arizona
1. We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro)
Fort McDowell (m)
2. Wickenburg Ranch
Wickenburg (m)
3. Quintero
Peoria (m)
4. TPC Scottsdale (Stadium)
Scottsdale (m)
5. Golf Club at Dove Mountain (Saguaro/Tortolita)
Marana (m)
6. Ventana Canyon (Mountain)
Tucson (m)
Maricopa (m)
8. We-Ko-Pa (Cholla)
Fort McDowell (m)
9. Troon North (Monument)
Scottsdale (m)
10. Troon North (Pinnacle)
Scottsdale (m)
11. Grayhawk (Raptor)
Scottsdale (m)
12. Grayhawk (Talon)
Scottsdale (m)
13. Sewailo
Tucson (m)
14. Boulders Resort (South)
Carefree (m)
15. Tucson National (Catalina)
Tucson (m)
16. La Paloma (Ridge/Canyon)
Tucson (m)
17. Boulders Resort (North)
Carefree (m)
18. Gold Canyon Golf Resort (Dinosaur Mountain)
Gold Canyon (m)
19. Las Sendas
Mesa (m)
20. Papago
Phoenix (m)
21. Verrado (Founders)
Buckeye (m)
22. Legacy
Phoenix (m)
23. Whirlwind (Cattail)
Chandler (m)
24. TPC Scottsdale (Champions)
Scottsdale (m)
25. SunRidge Canyon
Fountain Hills (m)
26. Starr Pass
Tucson (m)
27. Sedona Golf Resort
Sedona (m)
28. Camelback (Ambiente)
Scottsdale (m)
29. Wildfire at Desert Ridge (Faldo Championship)
Phoenix (m)
30. Los Caballeros
Wickenburg (m)
Arkansas
1. Mystic Creek
El Dorado (m)
2. The Ridges at Village Creek
Wynne (m)
T3. Hot Springs CC (Arlington)
Hot Springs (c)
T3. Big Creek
Mountain Home (m)
5. Mountain Ranch
Fairfield Bay (m)
California
Pebble Beach (9c)
2. Pasatiempo
Santa Cruz (34c)
3. Spyglass Hill
Pebble Beach (31m)
4. Torrey Pines (South)
San Diego (103c)
5. Rustic Canyon
Moorpark (m)
6. Yocha Dehe at Cache Creek Casino
Brooks (m)
7. Rams Hill
Borrego Springs (m)
8. Links at Spanish Bay
Pebble Beach (m)
9. CordeValle
San Martin (m)
10. Torrey Pines (North)
San Diego (m)
11. PGA West (Stadium)
La Quinta (m)
12. Poppy Hills
Pebble Beach (m)
13. Barona Creek
Lakeside (m)
14. Pelican Hill (Ocean North)
Newport Coast (m)
15. Pelican Hill (Ocean South)
Newport Coast (m)
16. The Grand
San Diego (m)
17. Bayonet
Seaside (c)
18. Soule Park
Ojai (m)
19. Desert Willow (Firecliff)
Palm Desert (m)
20. Classic Club
Palm Desert (m)
21. Trump National Los Angeles
Rancho Palos Verdes (m)
22. SilverRock
La Quinta (m)
23. PGA West (Nicklaus)
La Quinta (m)
24. Fantasy Springs (Eagle Falls)
Indio (m)
25. Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)
Truckee (m)
San Francisco (c)
27. Oak Quarry
Riverside (m)
28. La Quinta Resort & Club (Mountain)
La Quinta (m)
29. Whitehawk Ranch
Clio (m)
30. Park Hyatt Aviara
Carlsbad (m)
Colorado
1. Red Sky (Fazio)
Wolcott (T196m)
2. Redlands Mesa
Grand Junction (m)
3. The Broadmoor (East)
Colorado Springs (T176c)
4. Red Sky (Norman)
Wolcott (m)
5. Haymaker
Steamboat Springs (m)
6. CommonGround
Aurora (m)
7. TPC Colorado
Berthoud (m)
8. The Broadmoor (West)
Colorado Springs (c)
9. Riverdale (Dunes)
Brighton (m)
10. River Valley Ranch
Carbondale (m)
Connecticut
1. Keney Park
Hartford (c)
2. Wintonbury Hills
Bloomfield (m)
3. Great River
Milford (m)
4. Lake of Isles (North)
North Stonington (m)
5. Fox Hopyard
East Haddam (m)
6. Shennecossett
Groton (c)
7. Hotchkiss
Lakeville (c)
8. Oxford Greens
Oxford (m)
9. Richter Park
Danbury (m)
10. Mohegan Sun
Baltic (m)
Delaware
1. Plantation Lakes
Millsboro (m)
2. Bayside Resort
Selbyville (m)
3. Baywood Greens
Long Neck (m)
4. Deerfield
Newark (c)
5. Rock Manor
Wilmington (m)
Florida
1. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium)
Ponte Vedra Beach (T15m)
2. Streamsong (Red)
Bowling Green (T37m)
3. Streamsong (Black)
Bowling Green (T50m)
4. Streamsong (Blue)
Bowling Green (53m)
Orlando (T196m)
6. World Woods (Pine Barrens)
Brooksville (m)
7. Trump National Doral Miami (Blue Monster)
Doral (m)
8. PGA National Resort (Champion)
Palm Beach Gardens (m)
9. Innisbrook (Copperhead)
Tarpon Springs (m)
10. Camp Creek
Panama City Beach (m)
11. Hammock Beach Resort (Ocean)
Palm Coast (m)
12. Hammock Beach Resort (Conservatory)
Palm Coast (m)
13. Sandestin Resort (Burnt Pine)
Miramar Beach (m)
14. PGA Golf Club (Wanamaker)
Port St. Lucie (m)
15. Trump National Doral Miami (Gold)
Doral (m)
16. Turnberry Isle (Soffer)
Aventura (m)
17. Hammock Bay
Naples (m)
18. TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley)
Ponte Vedra Beach (m)
19. Crandon Park
Key Biscayne (m)
20. Orange County National (Panther Lake)
Winter Garden (m)
21. PGA Golf Club (Dye)
Port St. Lucie (m)
22. The Breakers (Rees Jones)
West Palm Beach (m)
23. Juliette Falls
Dunnellon (m)
24. Orange County National (Crooked Cat)
Winter Garden (m)
25. Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon)
Howey-in-the Hills (c)
26. Southern Dunes
Haines City (m)
27. Gasparilla Inn & Club
Boca Grande (c)
28. World Woods (Rolling Oaks)
Brooksville (m)
29. Regatta Bay
Destin (m)
30. Reunion Resort (Watson)
Kissimmee (m)
Georgia
1. Sea Island (Seaside)
St. Simons Island (83m)
2. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters)
Greensboro (m)
3. Kinderlou Forest
Valdosta (m)
4. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Oconee)
Greensboro (m)
5. McLemore Club
Rising Fawn (m)
6. Bear’s Best Atlanta
Suwanee (m)
7. Sea Island (Plantation)
St. Simons Island (c)
8. Achasta
Dahlonega (m)
9. Harbor Club
Greensboro (m)
10. Reynolds Lake Oconee (National)
Greensboro (m)
11. University of Georgia GC
Athens (m)
12. Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Preserve)
Greensboro (m)
13. Reynolds Lake Oconee (The Landing)
Greensboro (m)
14. Hampton Club (King and Prince)
St. Simons Island (m)
15. Woodmont
Canton (m)
Hawaii
1. Four Seasons Resort (Manele)
Lanai (T32m)
2. Kapalua (Plantation)
Maui (T37m)
3. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel GC
Kohala Coast (181m)
4. Princeville Makai
Kauai (T199m)
5. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai
Kailua – Kona (m)
6. Wailea (Gold)
Maui (m)
7. Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa (Poipu Bay)
Kauai (m)
8. Mauna Lani (North)
Kona (m)
9. Wailea (Emerald)
Maui (m)
10. Turtle Bay Resort (Arnold Palmer)
Kahuku (m)
11. Wailua Municipal
Kauai (m)
12. Ocean Course at Hokuala
Kauai (m)
13. Kapolei GC
Kapolei (m)
14. Mauna Lani (South)
Kona (m)
15. Ko Olina
Kapolei (m)
Idaho
1. Circling Raven
Worley (m)
2. Coeur d’Alene Resort
Coeur d’Alene (m)
3. Jug Mountain Ranch
McCall (m)
4. Falcon Crest
Kuna (m)
5. BanBury
Eagle (m)
Illinois
1. Cog Hill GC (No. 4 – Dubsdread)
Lemont (T158m)
Silvis (m)
3. Stonewall Orchard
Grayslake (m)
4. Highlands of Elgin
Elgin (m)
5. The Glen Club
Glenview (m)
6. Thunderhawk
Beach Park (m)
7. Eagle Ridge (The General)
Galena (m)
8. Preserve at Oak Meadow
Addison (m)
9. Ravisloe
Homewood (c)
10. Harborside International (Starboard)
Chicago (m)
11. Weaver Ridge
Peoria (m)
12. Mistwood
Romeoville (m)
13. Bowes Creek
Elgin (m)
14. Cantigny
Wheaton (m)
15. Prairie Landing
West Chicago (m)
Indiana
1. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye)
French Lick (T140m)
2. French Lick Resort (Donald Ross)
French Lick (T193c)
3. The PFAU Course at Indiana University
Bloomington (m)
4. Warren GC at Notre Dame
South Bend (m)
5. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen)
West Lafayette (m)
6. Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Ackerman-Allen)
West Lafayette (m)
7. The Fort
Indianapolis (m)
8. Chariot Run
Laconia (m)
9. Brickyard Crossing
Indianapolis (m)
10. Harrison Hills
Attica (c)
Iowa
1. Spirit Hollow
Burlington (m)
2. Blue Top Ridge
Riverside (m)
3. Tournament Club of Iowa
Polk City (m)
4. Amana Colonies
Amana (m)
5. Finkbine
Iowa City (c)
Kansas
Mayetta (m)
2. Buffalo Dunes
Garden City (m)
3. Iron Horse
Leawood (m)
4. Sand Creek Station
Newton (m)
5. Colbert Hills
Manhattan (m)
Kentucky
1. Lassing Pointe
Union (m)
2. Kearney Hill
Lexington (m)
3. Cherry Blossom
Georgetown (m)
4. Heritage Hill
Shepherdsville (m)
5. Marriott Griffin Gate Resort & Spa
Lexington (m)
Louisiana
1. The Country Club at the Golden Nugget
Lake Charles (m)
Avondale (m)
3. English Turn
New Orleans (m)
4. L’Auberge Casino Resort (Contraband Bayou)
Lake Charles (m)
5. Atchafalaya at Idlewild
Patterson (m)
Maine
1. Boothbay Harbor CC
Boothbay (T193c)
2. Cape Arundel
Kennebunkport (c)
3. Belgrade Lakes GC
Belgrade Lakes (m)
4. Ledges Golf Club
York (m)
5. Kebo Valley
Bar Harbor (c)
Maryland
1. Bulle Rock GC
Havre de Grace (m)
2. Links at Perry Cabin
St. Michaels (m)
3. Whiskey Creek
Ijamsville (m)
4. University of Maryland GC
College Park (c)
5. Lake Presidential
Upper Marlboro (m)
6. Links at Lighthouse Sound
Ocean City (m)
7. Queenstown Harbor (River)
Queenstown (m)
8. Worthington Manor
Urbana (m)
9. Musket Ridge
Myersville (m)
10. Rum Pointe Seaside
Berlin (m)
Massachusetts
1. Cape Cod National
Brewster (m)
2. Crumpin-Fox
Bernardston (m)
3. Miacomet
Nantucket (m)
4. Farm Neck
Oak Bluffs (m)
5. The Ranch
Southwick (m)
6. George Wright Municipal
Boston (c)
7. Red Tail
Devens (m)
8. Pinehills (Nicklaus)
Plymouth (m)
9. Club at New Seabury (Ocean)
Mashpee (m)
10. Pinehills (Jones)
Plymouth (m)
Michigan
1. Arcadia Bluffs (Bluffs)
Arcadia (T63m)
2. Marquette GC (Greywalls)
Marquette (T89m)
3. Forest Dunes (The Loop Red & Black)
Roscommon (116m)
4. Forest Dunes (Weiskopf)
Roscommon (174m)
5. Eagle Eye
Bath (m)
6. Arcadia Bluffs (South)
Arcadia (m)
7. Boyne Bay Harbor (Links/Quarry)
Bay Harbor (m)
8. Belvedere
Charlevoix (T185c)
9. Gull Lake View Resort (Stoatin Brae)
Augusta (m)
10. Island Resort and Casino (Sweetgrass)
Harris (m)
11. Pilgrim’s Run
Pierson (m)
12. University of Michigan GC
Ann Arbor (c)
Grand Haven (m)
14. Harbor Shores
Benton Harbor (m)
15. Hidden River Golf & Casting Club
Brutus (m)
16. TimberStone
Iron Mountain (m)
17. Orchards
Washington (m)
18. Treetops (Signature)
Gaylord (m)
19. Diamond Springs
Hamilton (m)
20. Sage Run
Bark River (m)
Minnesota
1. Giants Ridge (Quarry)
Biwabik (135m)
2. Wilderness at Fortune Bay
Tower (m)
3. Breezy Point Resort (Deacon’s Lodge)
Brainerd (m)
4. Grand View Lodge (Pines)
Nisswa (m)
5. Chaska Town Course
Chaska (m)
6. Giants Ridge (Legends)
Biwabik (m)
7. Meadows at Mystic Lake
Prior Lake (m)
8. Madden’s on Gull Lake (c)
Brainerd (m)
9. StoneRidge
Stillwater (m)
10. The Wilds
Prior Lake (m)
Mississippi
1. Fallen Oak
Saucier (79m)
2. Mossy Oak
West Point (T104m)
3. Old Waverly
West Point (T182m)
4. The Preserve
Vancleave (m)
5. Dancing Rabbit (Oaks)
Philadelphia (m)
6. Grand Bear
Saucier (m)
7. Dancing Rabbit (Azaleas)
Philadelphia (m)
8. Shell Landing
Gautier (m)
9. The Bridges at Hollywood Casino
Bay St. Louis (m)
10. Windance
Gulfport (m)
Missouri
1. Big Cedar Lodge (Ozarks National)
Hollister (128m)
2. Big Cedar Lodge (Buffalo Ridge)
Hollister (m)
3. Branson Hills
Branson (m)
4. Big Cedar Lodge (Payne’s Valley)
Hollister (m)
5. Swope Memorial
Kansas City (c)
6. Old Kinderhook
Camdenton (m)
7. Ledgestone
Branson (m)
8. Missouri Bluffs
St. Charles (m)
9. Stone Canyon
Blue Springs (m)
10. Rivercut
Springfield (m)
Montana
1. The Wilderness Club Montana
Eureka (m)
2. Old Works
Anaconda (m)
3. The Ranch Club
Missoula (m)
4. Canyon River
Missoula (m)
5. Whitefish Lake (South)
Whitefish (m)
Nebraska
1. Prairie Club (Dunes)
Valentine (T79m)
2. Wild Horse
Gothenburg (T110m)
3. Prairie Club (Pines)
Valentine (m)
4. Bayside
Brule (m)
5. Quarry Oaks
Ashland (m)
Nevada
1. Shadow Creek
North Las Vegas (10m)
2. Cascata
Boulder City (T182m)
3. Wolf Creek
Mesquite (m)
4. Edgewood Tahoe
Tahoe (m)
Las Vegas (m)
6. Coyote Springs
Coyote Springs (m)
7. Conestoga
Mesquite (m)
8. Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas Resort
Henderson (m)
9. Incline Village (Championship)
Incline Village (m)
10. Paiute (The Wolf)
Las Vegas (m)
11. Paiute (Sun Mountain)
Las Vegas (m)
12. Rio Secco
Henderson (m)
13. TPC Las Vegas
Las Vegas (m)
14. Paiute (Snow Mountain)
Las Vegas (m)
15. Bear’s Best
Las Vegas (m)
New Hampshire
1. Omni Mount Washington
Bretton Woods (c)
2. CC of New Hampshire
Sutton (c)
3. Owl’s Nest GC
Thornton (m)
4. Breakfast Hill
Greenland (m)
5. Atkinson Resort & CC
Atkinson (m)
New Jersey
1. Crystal Springs Resort (Ballyowen)
Hamburg (m)
2. Neshanic Valley
Neshanic Station (m)
3. Seaview (Bay)
Galloway (c)
4. Twisted Dune
Egg Harbor Township (m)
5. Rock Spring
West Orange (c)
6. Architects
Lopatcong (m)
7. Ballamor
Egg Harbor Township (m)
8. Knoll (West)
Boonton (c)
9. Shore Gate
Ocean View (m)
10. Scotland Run
Williamstown (m)
11. Heron Glen
Ringoes (m)
12. Crystal Springs Resort (Wild Turkey)
Hamburg (m)
13. Crystal Springs Resort (Crystal Springs)
Hamburg (m)
14. Seaview (Pines)
Galloway (m)
15. McCullough’s Emerald Links
Egg Harbor Township (m)
New Mexico
1. Paako Ridge
Sandia Park (T126m)
2. Red Hawk (NM)
Las Cruces (m)
3. University of New Mexico (Championship)
Albuquerque (m)
4. Cochiti GC
Cochiti Lake (m)
5. Twin Warriors
Santa Ana Pueblo (m)
6. Black Mesa
Espanola (m)
7. Piñon Hills
Farmington (m)
8. Sandia
Albuquerque (m)
9. Inn of the Mountain Gods
Mescalero (m)
10. Sonoma Ranch
Las Cruces (m)
New York
1. Bethpage State Park (Black)
Farmingdale (27c)
2. Trump Golf Links Ferry Point
New York (m)
3. Leatherstocking
Cooperstown (T165c)
4. Turning Stone Resort (Atunyote)
Verona (m)
Bolton Landing (c)
6. Montauk Downs State Park
Montauk Point (m)
7. Bethpage State Park (Red)
Farmingdale (c)
8. Turning Stone Resort (Shenendoah)
Verona (m)
9. Links at Union Vale
Lagrangeville (m)
10. Ravenwood
Victor (m)
11. Pound Ridge GC
Pound Ridge (m)
12. Turning Stone Resort (Kaluhyat)
Verona (m)
13. Saratoga National
Saratoga Springs (m)
14. Centennial
Carmel (m)
15. Mansion Ridge
Monroe (m)
North Carolina
1. Pinehurst (No. 2)
Pinehurst (16c)
2. Pinehurst (No. 4)
Pinehurst (T89m)
3. Mid Pines
Southern Pines (T117c)
4. Pine Needles
Southern Pines (T145c)
5. Linville GC
Linville (T153c)
6. Tobacco Road
Sanford (m)
7. Pinehurst (No. 8)
Pinehurst (m)
8. Bald Head Island Club
Bald Head Island (m)
9. Duke University GC
Durham (c)
10. UNC Finley Golf Course
Chapel Hill (m)
11. Thistle Golf Club
Sunset Beach (m)
12. Pinehurst (No. 9)
Southern Pines (m)
13. Pinehurst (No. 7)
Pinehurst (m)
14. Ocean Ridge Plantation (Tiger’s Eye)
Ocean Isle Beach (m)
15. Southern Pines
Southern Pines (c)
North Dakota
1. Links of North Dakota
Ray (m)
2. Minot CC
Minot (m)
3. Hawktree
Bismarck (m)
4. Bully Pulpit
Medora (m)
5. Vardon
Minot (c)
Ohio
1. Firestone (South)
Akron (161c)
2. Firestone (North)
Akron (m)
3. Fowler’s Mill (Lake and River)
Chesterland (m)
4. Manakiki
Willoughby (c)
5. The Virtues
Nashport (m)
6. Firestone (West)
Akron (m)
7. Sleepy Hollow
Brecksville (c)
8. The Quarry
Canton (m)
9. Stonelick Hills
Batavia (m)
10. Boulder Creek
Streetsboro (m)
Oklahoma
1. Karsten Creek
Stillwater (T81m)
2. Jimmie Austin GC at the University of Oklahoma
Norman (T185c)
3. Shangri-La Resort
Afton (m)
4. Chickasaw Pointe
Kingston (m)
5. Cherokee Hills
Catoosa (c)
Oregon
1. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Pacific Dunes)
Bandon (2m)
2. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Old Macdonald)
Bandon (T7m)
3. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes)
Bandon (11m)
4. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Trails)
Bandon (14m)
5. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Sheep Ranch)
Bandon (18m)
6. Silvies Valley Ranch (Hankins)
Seneca (T116m)
7. Silvies Valley Ranch (Craddock)
Seneca (T162m)
8. Crosswater Club (Crosswater)
Sunriver (T188m)
9. Pumpkin Ridge (Ghost Creek)
North Plains (m)
10. Pronghorn (Nicklaus)
Bend (m)
11. Brasada Ranch (Brasada Canyons)
Powell Butte (m)
12. Tetherow
Bend (m)
13. Gearhart Golf Links
Gearhart (c)
14. Langdon Farms
Aurora (m)
15. Aspen Lakes
Sisters (m)
Pennsylvania
1. Nemacolin (Mystic Rock)
Farmington (m)
2. Omni Bedford Springs (Old)
Bedford (T200c)
3. Olde Stonewall
Ellwood City (m)
4. Golf Course at Glen Mills
Glen Mills (m)
5. Nemacolin (Shepherd’s Rock)
Farmington (m)
6. Hershey CC (West)
Hershey (c)
7. Wyncote
Oxford (m)
8. Links at Gettysburg
Gettysburg (m)
9. Jeffersonville GC
Jeffersonville (c)
10. Broad Run
West Chester (m)
Rhode Island
1. Newport National
Newport (m)
2. Triggs Memorial
Providence (c)
3. Meadow Brook
Richmond (m)
4. Montaup
Portsmouth (c)
5. Exeter CC
Exeter (m)
South Carolina
1. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean)
Kiawah Island (13m)
2. Sea Pines Resort (Harbour Town GL)
Hilton Head Island (54m)
3. Palmetto Bluff (May River)
Bluffton (T140m)
4. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club
Myrtle Beach (143c)
5. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club
Pawleys Island (T176m)
6. True Blue
Pawleys Island (m)
7. Tidewater
North Myrtle Beach (m)
8. Sea Pines Resort (Atlantic Dunes)
Hilton Head Island (m)
9. Sea Pines Resort (Heron Point)
Hilton Head Island (m)
10. Legends Golf Resort (Moorland)
Myrtle Beach (m)
11. Myrtle Beach National (King’s North)
Myrtle Beach (m)
12. TPC Myrtle Beach
Murrells Inlet (m)
13. Heritage Club
Pawleys Island (m)
14. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Osprey Point)*
Kiawah Island (m)
15. Barefoot Resort & Golf (Dye)
North Myrtle Beach (m)
South Dakota
1. GC at Red Rock
Rapid City (m)
2. Hart Ranch
Rapid City (m)
3. Prairie Green
Sioux Falls (m)
4. Willow Run
Sioux Falls (m)
5. Meadowbrook
Rapid City (m)
South Pittsburg (63m)
2. Stonehenge
Fairfield Glade (m)
3. Course at Sewanee
Sewanee (m)
4. Hermitage Golf Course (President’s Reserve)
Old Hickory (m)
5. Fairfield Glade (Heatherhurst Brae)
Fairfield Glade (m)
Texas
1. Black Jack’s Crossing
Lajitas (T147m)
2. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
Lubbock (m)
3. Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Canyons)
Austin (m)
4. Pine Dunes Resort & GC
Frankston (m)
5. TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
San Antonio (m)
6. Omni Barton Creek (Fazio Foothills)
Austin (m)
7. TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas
Irving (m)
8. TPC San Antonio (Canyons)
San Antonio (m)
9. The Texas Rangers GC
Arlington (m)
10. Omni Barton Creek (Crenshaw Coore Cliffside)
Austin (m)
11. GC of Houston (Tournament)
Humble (m)
12. The Tribute
The Colony (m)
13. Brackenridge Park
San Antonio (c)
14. Old American
The Colony (m)
Houston (c)
16. Wolfdancer
Lost Pines (m)
17. Cowboys
Grapevine (m)
18. The Quarry
San Antonio (m)
19. Horseshoe Bay (Slick Rock)
Horseshoe Bay (m)
20. Stevens Park
Dallas (m)
Utah
1. Hideout
Monticello (m)
2. Sand Hollow (Championship)
Hurricane (m)
3. Entrada at Snow Canyon
St. George (m)
4. Soldier Hollow (Gold)
Midway (m)
5. Thanksgiving Point
Lehi (m)
6. Sunbrook (Pointe/Woodbridge)
St. George (m)
7. Green Spring
Washington (m)
8. Coral Canyon
Washington (m)
9. Canyons
Park City (m)
10. The Ledges of St. George
St. George (m)
Vermont
1. Rutland CC
Rutland (m)
2. Jay Peak
Jay (m)
3. Stowe Mountain Club
Stowe (m)
4. Okemo Valley
Ludlow (m)
5. GC at Equinox
Manchester Village (c)
Virginia
1. Primland (Highland)
Meadows of Dan (88m)
2. Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades)
Hot Springs (T105c)
3. Keswick Hall and GC (Full Cry)
Keswick (m)
4. Golden Horseshoe (Gold)
Williamsburg (m)
5. Royal New Kent Golf Club
Providence Forge (m)
6. Independence
Midlothian (m)
7. Boar’s Head Resort (Birdwood)
Charlottesville (m)
8. Spring Creek
Zion Crossroads (m)
9. Kingsmill (River)
Williamsburg (m)
10. Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
Radford (m)
11. The Club at Viniterra
New Kent (m)
12. Laurel Hill
Lorton (m)
13. Golden Horseshoe (Green)
Williamsburg (m)
14. Potomac Shores GC
Potomac Shores (m)
15. Omni Homestead Resort (Old)
Hot Springs (c)
Washington
1. Gamble Sands
Brewster (46m)
2. Chambers Bay
University Place (52m)
3. Wine Valley
Walla Walla (124m)
4. Salish Cliffs
Shelton (m)
5. Gold Mountain (Olympic)
Bremerton (m)
6. Palouse Ridge
Pullman (m)
7. Kalispel
Spokane (c)
8. Trophy Lake Golf & Casting
Port Orchard (m)
9. Indian Canyon
Spokane (c)
10. White Horse
Kingston (m)
West Virginia
1. The Greenbrier (Old White)
White Sulphur Springs (132c)
2. Stonewall Resort
Roanoke (m)
3. The Resort at Glade Springs (Stonehaven)
Daniels (m)
4. Snowshoe Mountain (Raven)
Snowshoe (m)
5. The Resort at Glade Springs (Cobb)
Daniels (m)
Wisconsin
1. Kohler Whistling Straits (Straits)
Mosel (9m)
2. Sand Valley (Mammoth Dunes)
Nekoosa (T32m)
3. Sand Valley (Sand Valley)
Nekoosa (36m)
4. Lawsonia (Links)
Green Lake (T63c)
5. Erin Hills
Hartford (72m)
6. Kohler Blackwolf Run (River)
Kohler (T116m)
7. Kohler Whistling Straits (Irish)
Mosel (T185m)
8. SentryWorld
Stevens Point (m)
9. Troy Burne
Hudson (m)
10. University Ridge
Madison (m)
11. Kohler Blackwolf Run (Meadow Valleys)
Kohler (m)
12. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms
Sheboygan Falls (m)
13. Geneva National (Gary Player)
Lake Geneva (m)
14. Wild Rock
Wisconsin Dells (m)
15. Club at Lac La Belle
Oconomowoc (m)
Wyoming
1. Teton Pines
Wilson (m)
2. Rochelle Ranch
Rawlins (m)
3. Bell Nob
Gillette (m)
4. Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis Club
Jackson (m)
5. Cheyenne CC
Cheyenne (m)
