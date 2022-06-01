ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart-Cousins, Persaud host ‘From Slavery to Juneteenth’

By Nelson A. King
Cover picture for the articleSens. Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Majority Leader of NYS Senate – (SD35) and Roxanne J. Persaud (SD19) announced on Tuesday an exhibition in the New York State Legislative Office Building entitled “From Slavery to Juneteenth,” which showcases the atrocities of slavery, the fight for freedom and the effects of...

