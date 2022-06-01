Rant and Rave: Anger over the Texas school shooting

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) exploded Thursday during a House debate on gun control after Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) asked why lawmakers were there if they weren’t willing to do something to protect kids from school shootings. “To infer by rhetorical supposed questions—‘Who are you here for?’—we must be here for the gunman, is an outrage,” he fumed. “How dare you. You think we don’t have hearts?” The MAGA congressman said it wasn’t “very effective for the children” for Democrats to accuse Republicans of being complicit in murder—but, in the same breath, he said Democratic “ideas” in cities like Chicago and Philadelphia “create more murder” and “have been shown to get people killed.” He then called his Democratic colleagues “arrogant” for attributing shootings to “those of us that want to do things to stop it.” Since the Uvalde school massacre, Republicans like Gohmert have not advanced any piece of legislation that would “stop it.”

1 DAY AGO