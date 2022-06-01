ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rant and Rave: Anger over the Texas school shooting

By Free Times Readers
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViews expressed are those of our readers, not us. Need to get something off your chest? Leave a message with your rant or rave at 803-765-0707 x 126 or email RANTandRAVE@free-times.com. Submissions will be edited for length and spelling but not grammar. Please limit emailed submissions to 100 words....

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox News host chokes up as she blames ‘political divisions’ for Texas school shooting: ‘Is this our fault?’

A Fox & Friends host became emotional as she discussed the massacre at a Texas elementary school this week, asking viewers: “Is this our fault?”Ainsley Earhardt suggested that “political divisions” between Democrats and Republicans were to blame after 19 children were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, southern Texas, on Tuesday.“We were all guilty in that,” she said of the crucifixion of Jesus, “because he had to die on the cross for our sins. And I think about, is this all of our faults?”The Fox & Friends host went on to say that “political divisions”...
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blames string of mass shootings on 'absent fathers'

In the wake of several deadly shootings across the nation, including in his home state of Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz claimed numerous mass murderers are "raised with absent fathers." Cruz spoke at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston over the weekend. His speech condemned the recent wave of...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Sarah Sanders jumps on Texas shooting to justify ban on abortions, not guns

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who won the Republican primary for Arkansas governor, used her victory speech on Tuesday to call for a ban on abortions while mourning the Texas school shooting deaths.Ms Sanders said that the shooting in Texas’ Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed, was a “stark and humbling reminder of just how precious life is”. “Every single life has value and the most vulnerable among us are the ones we should be fighting for and protecting the most,” she added.“I can assure you that...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Fox News host "goes rogue" — calls for gun control live on-air

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — an attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead — Fox News and other right-wing media outlets have been pushing a Democrats-want-to-take-your-guns narrative. But Fox News host Arthel Neville had a different tone when, on Sunday, May 29, she covered President Joe Biden's visit to Uvalde and called for gun law reform.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Women And Men#Violent Crime#Southerners#American#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Beast

The Texas School Shooting Is More Proof the U.S. Hates Its Own Children

This country, especially its “pro-life” Republicans, hates its children. What else can you conclude upon learning of yet another tragic, senseless mass school shooting—this time in Uvalde, Texas—where an 18-year-old man walked into an elementary school and killed (at a minimum) 19 students and 2 adults?
TEXAS STATE
People

Barack Obama Addresses Uvalde Shooting Nearly 10 Years After Sandy Hook: 'Our Country Is Paralyzed'

Barack Obama is mourning the 19 students and two adults who died in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Following the tragedy on Tuesday, the former president shared a statement on Twitter, writing, "Across the country, parents are putting their children to bed, reading stories, singing lullabies—and in the back of their minds, they're worried about what might happen tomorrow after they drop their kids off at school, or take them to a grocery store or any other public space."
UVALDE, TX
Deadline

Networks Cover Texas School Massacre With Shock, Anger And Resignation: “Every Time, We Pray Things Are Going To Be Different”

Click here to read the full article. In the initial hours after the horrific Texas school massacre, in which 18 children and one adult was killed, CNN’s Jake Tapper noted that politicians’ expressions of thoughts and prayers “has sadly become a cliche at this point.” But even calling it a cliche seems like a cliche, because the mass shootings, and school massacres in particular, keep happening. Ed Lavandera, covering the shooting for CNN, was able to give some insight to a reunification center that had been set up for parents at Ross Elementary, as he recalled the same set up for Sandy...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fuming Louie Gohmert Swears Gun-Loving Republicans ‘Have Hearts’

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) exploded Thursday during a House debate on gun control after Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) asked why lawmakers were there if they weren’t willing to do something to protect kids from school shootings. “To infer by rhetorical supposed questions—‘Who are you here for?’—we must be here for the gunman, is an outrage,” he fumed. “How dare you. You think we don’t have hearts?” The MAGA congressman said it wasn’t “very effective for the children” for Democrats to accuse Republicans of being complicit in murder—but, in the same breath, he said Democratic “ideas” in cities like Chicago and Philadelphia “create more murder” and “have been shown to get people killed.” He then called his Democratic colleagues “arrogant” for attributing shootings to “those of us that want to do things to stop it.” Since the Uvalde school massacre, Republicans like Gohmert have not advanced any piece of legislation that would “stop it.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Students stage walkouts across U.S. to protest Texas school massacre

Thousands of students staged walkouts at schools and college campuses across the country Thursday to demand stricter gun control in the wake of the Texas school massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Starting at noon ET, waves of students — some wearing orange, the color of the...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy