MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On May 20, 2022 at approximately 5:00 P.M. police responded to the 6300 Woodcrest Drive in reference to a theft. According to MPD, the 90-year-old male victim told police an unknown adult white male (pictured) informed the victim he had completed power washing his home and required $200 as payment. The suspect then took $700 from the victim and left the residence.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO