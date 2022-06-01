ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WM Motor fundraise will test its anti-Tesla appeal

By Katrina Hamlin
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOcDw_0fx0gwiu00

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s anti-Tesla may struggle to make up for lost time. WM Motor missed a chance to go public when valuations were high, stalling founder Freeman Shen’s dreams of mass-producing affordable battery-powered cars. Now the company is planning an initial public offering in Hong Kong. A listing will test the enduring appeal of its hoped-for economies of scale.

Shen’s team of experienced executives from the auto industry helps the upstart to stand out. So does its strategy: unlike Chinese peers Nio and Tesla (TSLA.O), which started with premium models to establish a brand before offering more accessible price-points, WM sold cheaper cars from the beginning and quickly gained traction. Its first model, a sport utility vehicle starting at 160,000 yuan, nearly $24,000 at current exchange rates, became a best-seller in its price segment after its launch in 2018. The company attracted early backing from big technology names including Tencent (0700.HK) and Baidu (9888.HK).

But now the timing feels off. A market mania for electric cars – especially Chinese ones – peaked more than a year ago after New York-listed Nio clocked an astonishing quadruple-digit increase in its valuation, prompting rivals to fill their coffers. Xpeng (9868.HK) and Li Auto (2015.HK) both went public in 2020, while Nio repeatedly tapped the markets. Now, Nio’s shares are worth less than one-third of what they were at their peak in February 2021.

Investors could hesitate for other reasons, too. While Wednesday’s filing show its top line nearly doubled in 2021 from a year earlier to 4.7 billion yuan, growing faster than its net loss, a slowdown in China, where Covid curbs are battering both auto sales and their supply chains, plus the soaring cost of raw materials, mean Shen may face an overall longer drive to profitability read more . A further concern is that WM’s largest customer accounted for nearly a fifth of revenue last year: a cornerstone client can help a fledging auto brand, but it poses a concentration risk too.

Still, Shen doesn’t have much to lose from trying his luck now.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own. Refiles to add slug.)

Follow @KatrinaHamlin on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Chinese electric-car maker WM Motor on June 1 filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong. The document does not reveal the size of the deal.

The company reported a net loss of 8.2 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) for the year 2021, compared with a loss of 5.1 billion yuan a year earlier. It reported sales of 4.7 billion yuan for the same period, compared with 2.7 billion yuan in 2020.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Morningstar scraps ESG product found to overly focus on Israel

(Reuters) - A unit of Morningstar Inc that rates companies on environmental, social and governance criteria will no longer sell a human rights research product to investors after an independent review found it “focuses disproportionately on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict” relative to other high-risk regions, executives said on Thursday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraise#Yuan#Vehicles#Wm Motor#Anti Tesla#Chinese#Baidu
creators.com

Communist China's Global Plan Emerges

Communist China's violations of Taiwanese airspace and sea space are a physical indication Beijing targets Taiwan as the world's next Ukraine. At the tactical level — the level where a shooter seeks a target — Beijing's sorties probe Taiwan's frontline air and sea defenses, seeking weaknesses and assessing reaction time.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Satellite photo reveals China’s likely Taiwan invasion targets

A satellite photo taken over the desert region of northwestern China revealed several missile targets representing the aircraft and weapons systems China will likely focus on in a potential invasion of Taiwan. Photos taken by Planet Labs and shared by Newsweek last week showed multiple mock-ups of different aircraft types,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Mercedes to recall about 1 million older models worldwide

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is recalling almost a million older cars from around the world due to possible problems with the brake booster, the company said on Saturday. Models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected,...
CARS
AFP

US says committed to Pacific islands that rejected 'opaque' China pact

The United States promised Tuesday to support Pacific nations after they rejected a pact with China, saying Beijing's own actions showed how "opaque" its offers were. State Department spokesman Ned Price reiterated that the United States, like Australia, had made clear its concerns that China had offered a "shadowy" deal with regional consultations.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China's Tiananmen Square demonstrations and crackdown

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Saturday marks the 33rd anniversary of China's bloody crackdown of pro-democracy demonstrations in and around central Beijing's Tiananmen Square, when Chinese troops opened fire on their own people. The event remains a taboo topic of discussion in mainland China and will not be officially commemorated...
PROTESTS
Reuters

S.Korean shares track Wall Street marginally higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI rises, set to end week higher * Korean won jumps against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield climbs SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tracked the Wall Street higher on Friday, but gains were limited on caution ahead of the U.S. jobs data. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 6.27 points, or 0.24%, to 2,665.26 as of 0106 GMT, after rising as much as 0.85% in early trade. The index is set to end the week more than 1% higher. ** U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, a data that supports views that the pace of monetary tightening cannot accelerate even more. ** The local stock market started higher but investors also booked profits amid weak expectations of an upward trend, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that the focus is on the U.S. jobs data due later in the day. ** South Korea's deputy central bank chief said annual consumer price growth would likely stay in the 5% range in June and July and that containing inflation expectations was important, as the country's inflation hit the highest in nearly 14 years. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.30% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.23%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 76.8 billion won ($61.83 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,241.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.89% higher than Thursday. The currency is set to post a third weekly rise. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,240.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,240.3. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.154%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 3.448%. ($1 = 1,242.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
Reuters

H&H working with FDA to up U.S. baby formula supplies

LONDON (Reuters) - Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain approval to send more infant formula supplies to the United States, a top executive said. Top manufacturer Abbott Laboratories in February recalled dozens of types of its...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy