ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DWS CEO exit is helpful deterrent for greenwashing

By Neil Unmack
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sabtC_0fx0gBg700

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Asoka Woehrmann has become an unwitting deterrent for greenwashing. The chief executive of German asset manager DWS (DWSG.DE) resigned on Wednesday as regulators probed claims that the 6 billion euro group exaggerated its sustainable investing skills. The fallout gives fund managers another reason to tone down the hype.

Woehrmann’s exit was abrupt. Last August DWS rejected allegations by former employee Desiree Fixler that it had overstated the way it used environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis in its investment decisions. Then on Tuesday German prosecutors raided the company’s offices, claiming that “sufficient factual evidence has emerged” to show that ESG factors were “not taken into account at all in a large number of investments”, contrary to what DWS said in its fund prospectuses.

The company rejects those allegations, and Woehrmann cited “personal attacks and threats” as a reason for his resignation. Yet DWS shareholders are worried. The group’s share price has fallen over 10% since the raid as investors price in fears of an outflow of ESG funds, which accounted for 12% of assets under management in 2021, or a large fine. DWS shares trade at around 9 times expected earnings for the next 12 months, according to Refinitiv data. The industry average is around 12 times.

The saga has exposed the dark side of the ESG boom. Demand for sustainable investment products has helped asset managers pull in new money at a time when passive funds are squeezing fees for actively managed vehicles. Even during the market turmoil of the first quarter of the year, $97 billion flowed into sustainable funds, according to Morningstar, lifting total assets to $2.77 trillion. Fuzzy definitions and vague language have helped spur growth. Asset managers have talked up their sustainable kudos by saying they “integrate” ESG factors in their analysis, although DWS does not classify such funds as ESG.

Other bosses could yet suffer the same fate as Woehrmann. European regulations designed to prevent exaggerated claims have been unevenly implemented, and lack precision. Yet the incentive for fund managers to make grand claims is fading. ESG funds are facing a triple whammy of high oil prices, rising interest rates and a boom in military spending, hurting investments with less exposure to fossil fuels and defence stocks. Woehrmann’s exit gives CEOs even more reason to play it safe.

Follow @Unmack1 on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Asoka Woehrmann said on June 1 he will step down as chief executive of DWS, the day after German police searched the asset manager’s offices amid allegations the group overstated its fund managers’ use of environmental, social and governance factors in investment decisions.

“The allegations made against DWS and me over the past months, including personal attacks and threats, however unfounded or undefendable, have left a mark,” Woehrmann said in an email to staff. “They have been a burden for the firm, as well as for me and, most significantly, for those closest to me.

“So it is with an extremely heavy heart that I have agreed with the firm to resign as CEO.”

Woehrmann, whose resignation takes effect on June 9, will be replaced by Stefan Hoops, head of the corporate bank at Deutsche Bank, DWS’s largest shareholder.

DWS shares were down around 7% at 30.98 euros by 0800 GMT on June 1.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Switzerland revises liquidity rules for systemically important banks

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Friday adopted amendments to its liquidity ordinance to ensure systemically important banks can better weather events such as the COVID-19 pandemic in future. "The revision is intended to ensure that systemically important banks hold sufficient liquidity to absorb liquidity shocks and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Goldman Sachs COO Waldron sees unprecedented shocks in economy

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Thursday the current economic turmoil is one of the most challenging ones he has ever faced in his career. "This is among if not the most complex, dynamic environment I've ever seen...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dws#Greenwashing#Investment Decisions#Assets Under Management#Stock#German#Esg#Refinitiv
Reuters

Morningstar scraps ESG product found to overly focus on Israel

(Reuters) - A unit of Morningstar Inc that rates companies on environmental, social and governance criteria will no longer sell a human rights research product to investors after an independent review found it “focuses disproportionately on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict” relative to other high-risk regions, executives said on Thursday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Wall Street ends sharply higher, led by Tesla and Nvidia

June 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, led by Tesla, Nvidia and other megacap growth stocks in a choppy session ahead of a key jobs report due on Friday. Tesla (TSLA.O), Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Meta Platforms (FB.O) each rose more than 4%, fueling gains in the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Dollar advances as U.S. job growth tops expectations

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday after a better-than-expected U.S. employment report pointed to a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 390,000 jobs last...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sandberg's exit may not be a big blow for Facebook-parent Meta

(Reuters) - Sheryl Sandberg’s exit from Meta Platforms Inc comes at a crucial time for the Facebook parent as it pivots to “metaverse” in the face of slowing ad revenue, although Wall Street analysts say her departure will not be as significant. As second-in-command to founder and...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Developer infrastructure expert Anand Iyer goes solo with new $20M crypto fund

That’s why Anand Iyer, who has worked at Microsoft as a “developer evangelist” trying to incentivize engineers to build on the company’s stack, is looking to do the same in crypto — this time, as an investor. Iyer, a serial entrepreneur with two successful exits, spent the majority of last year honing his interest in web3 as a visiting partner at Pear VC and an instructor teaching a DeFi masterclass to more than 2,000 students.
MARKETS
Reuters

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; U.S. jobs data in focus

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Friday, boosted by Fast Retailing after it reported robust domestic sales, while gains were limited on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 1.1%...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy