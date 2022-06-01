ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Dr Martens’ acid-proof boots also resist inflation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDuby_0fx0frH400

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Dr Martens (DOCS.L) chunky punk boots are famously resistant to oil, fat, acid, petrol and alkalis. It now turns out they’re inflation-proof as well. The 2 billion pound British footwear-maker’s shares leapt 25% on Wednesday after it reported an 18% jump in sales to 908 million pounds in the year to March. Profit before tax climbed an even more impressive 43% to 214 million pounds, and Chief Executive Kenny Wilson was confident enough to raise his revenue guidance in the next 12 months, shrugging off the inflationary pressures stalking consumers.

That points to two conclusions. First, even as cash-strapped punters cut spending on some non-essential items, they are restocking wardrobes to keep pace with the post-pandemic return of social events. And second, the more expensive end of the high street may dodge the worst of the inflationary squeeze. At 150 pounds a pop, Dr Martens’ boots have long since ditched their down-at-heel image. With price rises hitting poorest consumers hardest, the rebranding is looking doubly smart. (By Karen Kwok)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Saipem takes baby step towards sounder footing

Peltz board seat bolsters Unilever’s M&A brand

Twitter gives investors the snub they deserve

Pru extends Hong Kong adventure with CEO pick

Glencore has $10 bln reason to change its spots

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mercedes to recall about 1 million older models worldwide

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is recalling almost a million older cars from around the world due to possible problems with the brake booster, the company said on Saturday. Models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Boots#Acid#Unilever#British#Breakingviews#Twitter Capital Calls#M A#Pru
Reuters

Morningstar scraps ESG product found to overly focus on Israel

(Reuters) - A unit of Morningstar Inc that rates companies on environmental, social and governance criteria will no longer sell a human rights research product to investors after an independent review found it “focuses disproportionately on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict” relative to other high-risk regions, executives said on Thursday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

H&H working with FDA to up U.S. baby formula supplies

LONDON (Reuters) - Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Ltd is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain approval to send more infant formula supplies to the United States, a top executive said. Top manufacturer Abbott Laboratories in February recalled dozens of types of its...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Nikkei rises on Fast Retailing boost; U.S. jobs data in focus

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index rose on Friday, boosted by Fast Retailing after it reported robust domestic sales, while gains were limited on caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. By 0219 GMT, the Nikkei share average was up 1.1%...
STOCKS
Reuters

Twitter says waiting period for Musk's deal has expired

June 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Friday the waiting period under the HSR Act for Elon Musk’s $44-billion acquisition of the social media firm has expired. Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK officials expect Johnson leadership challenge this week -Times

LONDON (Reuters) - Officials in British prime minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party expect a challenge to his leadership this week and have pencilled in a vote for Wednesday, the Sunday Times newspaper reported. A growing number of Conservative lawmakers have said they have lost faith in Johnson's government over a "partygate" scandal, with some saying they have submitted letters to officially call for a vote of confidence in their leader.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘We’ve got a buzz’: How green energy projects are reshaping the industrial north

There was a “lot of sadness” in Mary Lanigan’s corner of Yorkshire when the local steelworks – where generations had worked – started to be demolished.But now, there is a different feeling in the air in Redcar and Cleveland. “We’ve got a buzz,” Lanigan says.It is one of many areas in northern England that has suffered a decline in the heavy industry that was once its beating heart.Decades later, it is at the centre of a new industrial revolution. But this time, it’s a green one.There are a number of renewable energy projects in the works, including plans for a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi PIF buys 23.97% stake in Jordan's Capital Bank Group

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Sunday it will buy a 23.97% stake in Capital Bank Group, one of the largest banking groups in Jordan, Iraq and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The $600 billion Saudi state...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Animal-rights protesters delay Epsom Derby, removed by police

June 4 (Reuters) - The Epsom Derby was delayed on Saturday after six protesters from campaign group Animal Rebellion entered the course and had to be removed by the police. The protesters wore sashes with the words "Animal Justice" as they demanded an end to horse racing. The protest came 109 years to the day since suffragette Emily Davison threw herself in front of a horse at the same derby.
ANIMALS
Reuters

London commuters urged to avoid strike-hit network on Monday

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - London's transport network operator has urged commuters to avoid travelling on Monday when a 24-hour strike is expected to lead to widespread disruption on underground train services in the British capital. Transport for London (TfL) said that while it expected some train services to run...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy