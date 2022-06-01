ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police Release New Details About Master P's Daughter Cause Of Death

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaster P announced the devastating loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller, over the weekend. While the family grieves, law enforcement officials are working to determine how Tytyana died. Sources with the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ they found preliminary evidence to suggest Tytyana died from a drug overdose....

sgvcitywatch.com

Natural Causes Possibly Behind Man’s Death Outside Glendora Walmart

GLENDORA - A man was found deceased near a driveway at the Glendora Walmart Thursday night, police said. Police and firefighters were called around 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to the Glendora Walmart parking lot, 1950 Auto Center Dr., June 2 on a report of a man down possibly suffering a medical emergency. The man was pronounced dead there, according to Lt. Michael Henderson of the Glendora Police Department.
GLENDORA, CA
CBS LA

Procession held for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after being injured in training accident

A procession was held Friday to escort the body of LAPD Officer Houston Tipping who died after he suffered a spinal cord injury during a training exercise at Elysian Park Academy.The procession will follow a route from Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center to the Los Angeles County coroner's facility. Tipping, who worked out of the Devonshire Division, died Sunday at the medical center three days after being injured in a training accident at the academy. According to LAPD Chief Michael Moore, Tipping was working as a bike instructor engaged in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer. During the exercise, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury. Other officers present initiated CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived.Moore called Tipping "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him.''Tipping is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, his stepfather Bob, his siblings Kat and Tyler and his girlfriend, Brittany, according to the LAPD.Funeral services are pending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
LYNWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside

A woman was in custody Thursday for allegedly stealing another woman’s SUV, which had the victim’s child in the rear seat, police said. Officers were sent to 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a kidnapping, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Authorities offer $20,000 reward to help solve 2016 killing of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas

Authorities Thursday offered a $20,000 reward in hopes of solving the 2016 killing of a 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas who was wounded by a stray bullet fired in a gang-related shooting.Danah was shot around 9:30 p.m. while riding in a car with her mother and older brother in Lynwood on Nov. 23, 2016 at Euclid Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.Danah and her family were leaving a church function when she was shot while sitting in the back seat, sheriff's Lt. Michael Gomez said at a Thursday news conference.According to Gomez, three suspects were targeting...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Trial begins for Nipsey Hussle's alleged murderer

LOS ANGELES - The trial begins Friday for the man charged with murdering Nipsey Hussle outside the Grammy nominated rapper's clothing store in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles just over three years ago. Eric Holder Jr., now 32, was indicted in May 2019 on one count each of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA Hospital Stabbing: 3 in critical condition after attack in Encino, building evacuated

LOS ANGELES - At least three people are fighting for their lives after being stabbed inside a hospital in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a little after 3:45 p.m. at the Encino Hospital Medical Center on Ventura Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the three people, all hospital workers, were taken to a local trauma center and are in critical condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Officer injured in head-on crash in Whittier

A Whittier Police Department officer was injured Friday morning following a violent head-on collision between their police cruiser and another vehicle. The crash was reported at around 1:15 a.m. near Telegraph Road and Mills Avenue in Whittier. While the officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment following reports of pain, the lone occupant and driver of the other vehicle were uninjured. Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to both the WPD cruiser and the van it collided with. California Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene to conduct the investigation, and were working to determine what led to the collision. 
WHITTIER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Sheriff’s department busts ‘chop shop’

LANCASTER — A “chop shop” with drugs and other illegal materials was discovered, on Wednesday, in an operation by multiple Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department teams on the far west side of the city, Sheriff’s officials reported. The Department’s TOPCAT (Target Oriented Policing of Catalytic...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in Bell after vehicle stolen with 5-month-old baby inside

On Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a stolen vehicle with a 5-month-old baby inside. According to authorities, the parent stopped near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue in South L.A. to inspect a flat tire. When she exited the vehicle the female suspect jumped into the car and drove away with the mother's child in the back seat. The mother was able to track the vehicle because her cellphone which was still inside. Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the vehicle, which was found near the area of Gage and Fishburn Avenues in Bell. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.She was taken into custody without incident. Her identity has not been released at this time.The 5-month-old was found inside the vehicle, unharmed and was reunited with the mother.A rescue ambulance was requested at the scene as a precaution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Murder Suspect Giovani Gonzalez Arrested After 32 Years

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on their website that on May 18, members of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foreign Prosecution Liaison Unit took into custody, murder suspect, Giovani Gonzalez at the Los Angeles International Airport after 32 years of avoiding apprehension. The LAPD reported on...
LOS ANGELES, CA

