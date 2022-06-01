ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCC graduates 47 ‘Promise’ students

By Megan Bednar Sampson CC
 3 days ago
Sampson Community College’s 2022 Career & College Promise graduating class.

CLINTON — On May 12, Sampson Community College (SCC) held its 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremony for its Associate of Applied Science Degree & Diploma programs, as well as its College Transfer programs. This year, Sampson CC had the privilege of graduating 47 high school seniors from the Career & College Promise (CCP) program along with the rest of its graduating Class of 2022.

The CCP program at Sampson CC provides seamless dual enrollment educational opportunities for eligible North Carolina high school students, allowing them to accelerate completion of college certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees that lead to college transfer or entry-level job skills. CCP is a tuition-free program that is available to public, private, and home-schooled students.

During the annual commencement ceremony, SCC’s 2022 CCP graduates were awarded various types of credentials ranging from College Transfer degrees such as the Associate of Arts and the Associate of Science to Applied Science degrees & diplomas such as Welding Technology and Building Construction Technology. Many were awarded with honors (3.50 to 3.99 GPA) and some even with high honors (4.00 GPA). Three students, Johnnie Wyatt Holland, Ta’shawnna Monae Green, and Jeffery Garret Koopman, were also awarded SCC’s Outstanding Student Award for their achievements within Sampson CC’s CCP A.A. and A.S. programs and the A.A.S. Welding program, respectively.

SCC saw students from six local high schools graduate from the CCP program this year. Both public and private schools from all across Sampson County were represented in the 2022 CCP graduating class: Clinton High, Lakewood High, Midway High, Hobbton High, Harrell’s Christian Academy, and Spirit of Life Christian Academy.

Leading each school’s CCP students to academic success this year were SCC Career Coaches Emily Brown, Director of Secondary Partnerships and Student Success & CCP: Homeschools and Out-of-County Students; Jamie Cannady, Clinton High School & Private Schools; Jose Garcia, Hobbton High School; Nathalie Collado, Lakewood High School; Carlie McPhail, Midway High School; and Naomi Sandoval, Union High School. Because of their guidance, the CCP program was able to see almost 50 students graduate with associates degrees from SCC amidst the disrupting challenges brought about by COVID-19.

On behalf of Sampson CC and the College’s Career Coaches, Emily Brown praised, “Sampson Community College is very proud of this year’s graduating class of CCP students. This cohort’s coursework has been marked by COVID disruption, online learning, and unique challenges not faced by classes before them. This sample of students have overcome these challenges and prevailed with a college degree under their belt, all before graduating high school. Many have earned distinguished scholarships, received acceptances into their dream colleges and universities, and have a bright future ahead. We are privileged to have played a part in their educational journey.”

