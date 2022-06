For over eight decades, from 1933 to 2018, Queen Elizabeth II has owned at least one corgi – a dog breed that has become as synonymous with Her Majesty as Buckingham Palace.In 2018, Whisper, the last of the Queen’s corgis, died, ending what we thought was an 85-year love affair. But, even then, Her Majesty wasn’t completely without canine affection. At that time, two dorgis, Vulcan and Candy, survived 12-year-old Whisper’s death – the dorgi being a product of one of the Queen’s corgis mating with one of the dachshunds of her sister, Princess Margaret. Vulcan has since passed away,...

