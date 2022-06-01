ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota nurses attack hospital executive pay ahead of union negotiations

By Max Nesterak
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Forkner points to a report from the Minnesota Nurses Association that found poor management was the most common reason nurses quit over the past two years. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. The Minnesota Nurses Association has come out swinging against hospital executives as they prepare to negotiate new...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 2

ab
2d ago

Way too much money! Staffing is bad all over! The CEOs should not be getting huge pay raises and bonuses.

Reply
3
Comments / 0

