2021-22 Team: Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL) NHL Central Scouting: 81st (amongst NA skaters) Jorian Donovan is probably already on a lot of NHL teams’ draft boards just for his explosive skating, offensive awareness and ability to move the puck quickly out of his own zone. As a defenceman in the modern NHL, you have to have all three to succeed, and Donovan has them all in spades. In only his first season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he has already become a key part of the powerhouse Hamilton Bulldogs as he scored 3 goals and 22 points in 64 games with them this season. He also has two points in six games in the playoffs so far as the Bulldogs are now in the OHL Final against the Windsor Spitfires.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO