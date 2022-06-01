ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norlina, NC

Helen King Tucker

warrenrecord.com
 4 days ago

Helen King Tucker, 89, of Norlina, died on Sunday, May 29, at Maria Parham Health. The Rev. Gary Bateman will conduct funeral services at noon today (Wednesday) in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial to...

www.warrenrecord.com

warrenrecord.com

Brantley honored for service

Crystal Brantley was recently presented with a rose and recognized on her retirement at a meeting of Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Brantley retired as assistant professor of English from Louisburg College at the end of the fall semester last year. She is a member of the Gamma Chi Chapter, whose vision statement is “Leading Women Educators Impacting Education Worldwide.” Pictured at the left is Gamma Chi Chapter President Evelyn Hall presenting the rose to Crystal Brantley.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Paynter honored for service

Karen Paynter was recently presented with a rose and recognized on her upcoming retirement by Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. Paynter, a second-grade teacher, will retire from Mariam Boyd Elementary School at the end of the school year. She is a member of the Gamma Chi Chapter, whose vision statement is “Leading Women Educators Impacting Education Worldwide.”
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Gamma Chi Chapter presents Shirley White Award

Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presented a $1,000 Shirley White Professional Development Grant to Dr. Sylvia Alston to enhance her leadership skills. The award was presented by Shirley White, a charter member of the Gamma Chi Chapter. White was honored for her more than 50 years of membership in DKG at the December meeting of the Gamma Chi Chapter, when over $1,000 in donations was received from members in her honor for the Gamma Chi Scholarship Fund. Alston, who is the incoming president of the Gamma Chi Chapter, was presented with the grant to provide funding to help defray the cost of her attending the DKG international convention this summer in New Orleans, La. Pictured, from the left, are presenter Shirley White, recipient Dr. Sylvia Alston and Scholarship Committee Chair Betsy Clark.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Gamma Chi Chapter presents Josephine Myrick Award

Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presented a $500 Josephine Myrick grant-in-aid award to Robin Edwards. The award was presented by Josephine Myrick, the mother of member Dr. Sylvia Alston. Each year Myrick makes and donates a crocheted afghan for the members to raffle in order to raise money for the Gamma Chi Scholarship Fund. Edwards is a Warren County Schools’ non-certified employee who is pursuing her education degree online through East Carolina University. Her goal as an educator is to provide “ah-ha” moments for learners in the manner in which she remembers the many such moments that led her to this dream of becoming a teacher. Pictured from left to right are presenter Josephine Myrick, recipient Robin Edwards and Scholarship Committee Chair Betsy Clark.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club holds May meeting

Member recognition, officer installation and celebration were the themes for the May 19 meeting of the GFWC Warrenton Woman’s Club held at the Warrenton Presbyterian Church. President Linda Rivers welcomed members and recognized past GFWC-NC District 5 President Margaret Ann Brame, the evening’s special guest. The Membership and...
WARRENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Kittrell Job Corps participates in Spring Litter Sweep

Kittrell Job Corps Center recently joined the community to assist the city of Henderson with its 2022 Community-wide Spring Litter Sweep event. Kittrell Job Corps Center CTR/WBL Coordinator Joan Robinson and students Celeste McCorkle-Watkins and Bobby Shaw, and other volunteers cleaned up litter alongside Henderson highways, and placed the bags on the roadside to be picked up by North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).
HENDERSON, NC

