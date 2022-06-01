Helen King Tucker

Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presented a $1,000 Shirley White Professional Development Grant to Dr. Sylvia Alston to enhance her leadership skills. The award was presented by Shirley White, a charter member of the Gamma Chi Chapter. White was honored for her more than 50 years of membership in DKG at the December meeting of the Gamma Chi Chapter, when over $1,000 in donations was received from members in her honor for the Gamma Chi Scholarship Fund. Alston, who is the incoming president of the Gamma Chi Chapter, was presented with the grant to provide funding to help defray the cost of her attending the DKG international convention this summer in New Orleans, La. Pictured, from the left, are presenter Shirley White, recipient Dr. Sylvia Alston and Scholarship Committee Chair Betsy Clark.

