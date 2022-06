Holliday had its fair share of opportunities to force a decisive game three on Saturday but the comeback bid just wasn’t in the cards as the Lady Eagles dropped a pair of games to Coahoma, 5-1 and 7-4, in the regional finals. Holliday’s season comes to an end with a 32-4 record. “I love my kids,” Lady Eagles head coach Billy Arbogast said. “I love where I’m from. I love my parents. I love that…

HOLLIDAY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO