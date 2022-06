PULLMAN - In an announcement posted to social media Friday, the owners of Dissmore's IGA in Pullman announced that Rosauers had purchased the store. "Our family would like to take this time to thank the community and our customers for supporting Dissmore's for the past 85 years," read a statement from owners Archie and Shelley McGregor. "We have been honored to implement the Hometown Proud philosophy by supporting organizations in Pullman and the surrounding communities over the years."

PULLMAN, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO