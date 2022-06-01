Wednesday afternoon weather forecast

Temperatures hit the mid 90s yesterday as some hefty thunderstorms brought needed rain to our coastal counties. Today, look for another hot afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s and a chance for late day storms moving in from the west. For the weekend, rain chances are higher on Saturday, then a hot pattern kicks in from Sunday through all of next week. The season's first tropical system will bring heavy rain to Florida today and Saturday, but is moving away from Texas, so no effects on our area.

TEXAS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO