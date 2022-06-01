ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wednesday afternoon weather forecast

fox26houston.com
 2 days ago

On this first day of hurricane season, there aren't any tropical threats for...

www.fox26houston.com

fox26houston.com

Friday weather forecast

Temperatures hit the mid 90s yesterday as some hefty thunderstorms brought needed rain to our coastal counties. Today, look for another hot afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s and a chance for late day storms moving in from the west. For the weekend, rain chances are higher on Saturday, then a hot pattern kicks in from Sunday through all of next week. The season's first tropical system will bring heavy rain to Florida today and Saturday, but is moving away from Texas, so no effects on our area.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas Game Wardens issue fewer citations during Memorial Day weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Game Wardens issued fewer citations out on Texas waters over Memorial Day weekend than last year. Between Friday and Monday, game wardens conducted 10,218 safety checks on vessels and issued 62 fewer citations than the year before, says Texas Parks & Wildlife. This decrease is being attributed to increased boating safety awareness and patrols by game wardens and other marine safety officers.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Rashi script school safety

HOUSTON - Making schools safer is something Texas was supposed to do after the Sante Fe Shooting in 2018, but numbers are showing otherwise and the Texas teacher’s union is doing something about it. State leaders approved a one-time $100 million grant program, created by the Texas Legislature in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for June 2022 in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for June 2022. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $317.9 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.3 million Texas households. "We’re here to support families when...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Lawmakers debate need for special session in wake of Uvalde school shooting

HOUSTON - Pressure is mounting in Texas to address the plague of school shootings with laws and not just more research committees. Speaking from Uvalde, State Senator Roland Gutierrez is leading a parade of Texas Democrats demanding a special session of the legislature to address the massacre of 21 at Robb Elementary.
UVALDE, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas school shooting: Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committees

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for special legislative committees after a mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school last week. Abbott sent a joint letter Wednesday to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the committees. According to the letter, the committees...
UVALDE, TX

