5 Super Dope Spots To Smoke Weed In Idaho

Summertime in Idaho. It's a beautiful sight to behold. Lush green and crisp air, it's a great place to be in the summer months. There is so much to do and so much to see, it can be hard to get to it all. It can be hard to get to any of it, actually. I mean, between taking the kids to their summer camps, driving around for their sports, and still finding time for date night, who has the time? Then, when you finally do have a night off, the last thing you want to do is get back in the car and go somewhere. No way. You want to plop down on the couch and relax on your phone or watching your shows. I certainly couldn't blame you, that's what I'd want to do.

IDAHO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO