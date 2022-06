Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton’s luck will change soon and see the momentum shift towards him from teammate George Russell. Hamilton scored a podium in the opening race of the season, but since then Russell has taken the edge in qualifying, and also gained advantages over his teammate after several Safety Car interruptions. Russell continued his run of top-five finishes in the Monaco Grand Prix, but Wolff insists that the younger driver is getting more performance out of the car is not the norm, and that he expects to see Hamilton get his share of good fortune.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO