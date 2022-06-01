ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Add shortage of movie popcorn to nation’s woes

By David Lazarus, Nexstar Media Wire
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KodTC_0fwzcSZ700

( KTLA ) – Hollywood has been popping champagne corks over the success of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, which raked in the most Memorial Day weekend box-office bucks ever.

But there’s a new problem looming: a shortage of movie popcorn and other pricy snacks.

Operators of movie theaters were reportedly nervous at the recent CinemaCon industry confab about being able to stock their concession stands for the summer and holiday moviegoing seasons, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Popcorn supply will be tight,” Norm Krug, chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, a supplier of kernels to theater chains, told the paper .

And it’s not just popcorn. Supply disruptions are also creating shortages of buckets and bags for popcorn, not to mention cups for drinks, trays for nachos and other necessities.

What are the risks of food shortages? Vittert weighs in.

This is obviously a major concern for theater operators, who rely on concession-stand sales for much of their livelihood.

“It’s a mess,” one theater owner told the Journal.

For now, the popcorn problem hasn’t affected most consumers. But that could change if behind-the-scenes supply woes continue, suppliers said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Missing Urbandale teen has been found authorities say

UPDATE: URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police released in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon that the missing Urbandale teen has been found. Jaeden Wildman, 15, was found safe and has been returned home. Urbandale police sends their thanks to the people who helped find Wildman, the post said. Original story is below: URBANDALE, Iowa — The […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa – A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Ames. The shooting happened in the 600 block of South 17th Street shortly before 12:45 a.m., according to the Ames Police Department. Officers began their investigation after being called to Mary Greeley Hospital, where the […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

One killed, one injured in Highway 34 motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman has died and a man was hospitalized after a serious motorcycle crash near Red Oak Saturday morning. According to Iowa State Patrol, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton was driving a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 34 with 66-year-old Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley as his passenger. Authorities believe the Gourleys […]
RED OAK, IA
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Mashed

Why Restaurants Are Struggling To Sell Chicken Wings Right Now

At the start of the pandemic, chicken wings underwent what some might call a cultural reset. What once was seen as an occasional appetizer became an everyday meal as people turned to cheap, reliable delivery food to eat from the comfort of their homes. Per Bloomberg, in the first quarter of 2020 sales at popular wing chain Wingstop went up by nearly 31.9%. And it didn't take long for other eateries to take note of the craze. According to The Verge, restaurants that didn't previously sell wings suddenly added them to menus, and national wing sales between April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 10%.
RESTAURANTS
WHO 13

Cornerstone Church gunman targeted ex-girlfriend, authorities say

AMES, IOWA — Story County authorities say the fatal shooting of two women outside an Ames church on Thursday was a targeted incident and the gunman took his own life after shooting them.  The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Cornerstone Church in Ames.  The church was hosting a Salt Company gathering […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

2 victims and suspect dead in shooting outside Ames church

AMES, Iowa — Three people, including the alleged shooter, are dead following a shooting outside an Ames Church. It happened at the Cornerstone Church on US 30 in Ames shortly before 7:00 p.m. Thursday. The Story County Sheriff’s Office tells WHO 13 that two people were shot and killed by a male gunman outside the […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Dump truck, concrete mixer collide on I-35 in Ankeny

ANKENY, IOWA — Amazingly only minor injuries were reported following a scary crash involving two big trucks on I-35 in Ankeny on Wednesday. It happened around Noon in the northbound lanes near NE 36th Street. The Iowa State Patrol says a dump truck loaded with sand had a tire issue, causing the driver to lose […]
ANKENY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Wall Street#Ktla#Cinemacon#The Wall Street Journal#Preferred Popcorn#Nexstar Media Inc
WebMD

Other Products Pulled Amid Jif Peanut Butter Recall

May 27, 2022 – Many companies are recalling food products made or sold with Jif peanut butter after Jif recalled 49 of its own products recently because of salmonella risk. Some of the other products are sold in major retailers, including Walmart and Albertsons. The products listed so far on the FDA recall list include those made or distributed by:
FOOD & DRINKS
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in morning Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, IOWA — A motorcyclist involved in a crash on the south side of Des Moines on Friday morning has died from his injuries, Des Moines Police say. The crash happened at 10:56 a.m. at the intersection of SE 3rd Street and Watrous Avenue. When police arrived on scene they found the motorcyclist with […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Food Beast

Taco Bell Locations Across the Country are Sold Out of Mexican Pizza

Could this be a case of grand opening, grand closing? The immense popularity of Taco Bell's beloved Mexican Pizza returning to its menu has lead to a surge in demand, with restaurant locations across the United States already selling out completely. The strain of high demand has already lead to...
RESTAURANTS
WHO 13

Colorado police arrest Florida man who owned 65 dogs rescued in Keokuk

CITRUS COUNTY, Florida — A Florida man who allegedly moved 65 dogs from deplorable conditions in Florida to equally squalid accommodations in southern Iowa has been arrested in Colorado. Jason Munn, 48, was arrested by the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshals this week, ending two months of searching for him across the country. […]
FLORIDA STATE
WHO 13

One person shot on Des Moines’ south side Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was shot Monday on Des Moines’ south side and the gunfire forced a Des Moines father to take cover with his family. “I heard five or six gunshots, it sounded like a small-caliber firearm,” said Justin Scheffers. Those gunshots were heard right in front of Sheffers’ home in the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

How hail forms and where to report damage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite hot temperatures at the ground level, below-freezing temperatures can still be found thousands of feet in the air. This is where hail first develops. Dirt and dust collide with supercooled water droplets and freeze into a small piece of ice. The strength of the updraft determines the size of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

Monday storms cause heavy damage in Boone, Hamilton counties

IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state. Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar. Storm Damage Boxholm (Boone County) Damon sent us these photos […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy