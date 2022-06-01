ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

UPDATE: FOUND Missing disabled veteran never made it to Milwaukee VA appointment

By Denise Lockwood
 4 days ago
UPDATE: The missing disabled veteran, John Ruble, of Racine, has been found. According to Beth Neptune, Ruble’s sister, he had been spotted in Chicago on a Greyhound bus heading for Savannah, Georgia.

Neptune shared her personal and family’s appreciation to all who helped spread the word, which helped them find him so quickly.

Original article follows:

RACINE, Wis. – A missing disabled veteran suffering from terminal Huntington’s Disease and dementia failed to show up to a medical appointment in Milwaukee and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon, a family member said.

John Ruble, 41, was last seen in Racine by his caregivers at noon on Tuesday when he got into a transportation van to go to a neurology appointment at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Protocol not followed

Ruble was supposed to have a caregiver with him at all times, but that didn’t happen and he boarded the van by himself, Beth Neptune, Ruble’s sister, said.

The van driver dropped Ruble off at the front lobby of the medical center. He then boarded a Milwaukee transit bus heading eastbound at 2:27 p.m., according to a story by Fox 6 news.

“So I got a call from the VA today saying, ‘Hi, I keep getting calls from the caregiver facility, but they don’t leave any phone numbers for us to call them back,'” Neptune said. “He has Huntington’s disease with severe dementia. He’s gone missing before like we’ve had all-out search parties throughout the country for him.”

Disabled veteran’s “last seen” information

Ruble was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and tan construction boots. He is described as six-feet-tall, with dirty blond and gray hair, having a receding hairline and weighing between 150 to 160 pounds.

Having been in the military, Neptune said that Ruble tends to go back to military bases.

“He’s ex-military,” she said. “He does extremely well at blending in, figuring things out. But he doesn’t have a lot of access to money and if he has a phone, I don’t know that it’s capable of like, smartphone things.”

The last time the disabled veteran went missing, it took more than 60 days before the authorities could find him, Neptune said.

If you have information that could help locate Ruble, you are asked to call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

