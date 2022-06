Vermont Business Magazine More than a dozen agricultural organizations and businesses will gather to thank Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) for his work on behalf of farms, farmers and the nation’s entire agricultural sector Saturday in Richmond. Organic Valley has taken the lead in creating this event, which will highlight Leahy’s role in creating the national organics standards, labeling and certification program, as well as his years of work on behalf of dairy farmers and the agricultural sector more generally. Leahy is a longtime member and a former chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

RICHMOND, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO