Summer means road construction season in Lawrence, and several street and infrastructure projects are already underway or will be starting soon. Large-scale projects on the schedule include work on East 23rd Street, 19th Street and storm drainage near Naismith Drive. Those projects are in addition to work done as part of the city’s annual street maintenance program, which includes curb and gutter maintenance and milling, patching and overlay of various streets around town.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO