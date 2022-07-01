The Boys season 3 release schedule: when does episode 8 release on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys season 3 brought us Herogasm and one helluva twist. Things are all now set up for the finale. But when is The Boys season 3, episode 8 streaming on Amazon Prime Video? I'm glad you asked. Below, we've got all you need to know about when the new episode of The Boys is released, plus we'll clear up any time zone-based confusion just in case you need to set an alarm at stupid o'clock.

When is The Boys season 3, episode 8 airing on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys season 3, episode 8 release date is July 8 on Amazon Prime Video in some regions but, as you'll see, the US gets it late on July 7. You'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime if you want to watch it, however.

The episode should drop by 5:00pm Pacific/8:00pm Eastern on July 7. That's 1:00am BST on July 8 in the UK . There have been some delays with the odd episode here and there coming late, but for the most part, they've been available pretty early. So it's worth checking on Amazon if you're desperate for more Boys.

How many episodes of The Boys season 3 are there?

The Boys season 3 consists of eight episodes. Three were released on June 3. The rest follow weekly every Friday, with the finale airing on July 8. Here’s what that looks like, so you have a schedule handy.

For more on The Boys' big return, check out our interviews with show creator Eric Kripke and the cast of the Prime Video series. They discussed everything from favorite Easter eggs to a new Supe who's "more Homelander than Homelander."

