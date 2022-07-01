ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Boys season 3 release schedule: when does episode 8 release on Amazon Prime Video?

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

The Boys season 3 brought us Herogasm and one helluva twist. Things are all now set up for the finale. But when is The Boys season 3, episode 8 streaming on Amazon Prime Video? I'm glad you asked. Below, we've got all you need to know about when the new episode of The Boys is released, plus we'll clear up any time zone-based confusion just in case you need to set an alarm at stupid o'clock.

When is The Boys season 3, episode 8 airing on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys season 3, episode 8 release date is July 8 on Amazon Prime Video in some regions but, as you'll see, the US gets it late on July 7. You'll need to be a member of Amazon Prime if you want to watch it, however.

The episode should drop by 5:00pm Pacific/8:00pm Eastern on July 7. That's 1:00am BST on July 8 in the UK . There have been some delays with the odd episode here and there coming late, but for the most part, they've been available pretty early. So it's worth checking on Amazon if you're desperate for more Boys.

How many episodes of The Boys season 3 are there?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5o9i_0fwzUsxX00

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Boys season 3 consists of eight episodes. Three were released on June 3. The rest follow weekly every Friday, with the finale airing on July 8. Here’s what that looks like, so you have a schedule handy.

For more on The Boys' big return, check out our interviews with show creator Eric Kripke and the cast of the Prime Video series. They discussed everything from favorite Easter eggs to a new Supe who's "more Homelander than Homelander."

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (July 1)

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s here: the Stranger Things season 4 finale is now streaming on Netflix. As much as we’d like to harp on about the rest of this week’s offerings – which include Chris Pratt’s new Prime Video action series, The Terminal List, and a second season of top-draw Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building – we’re fairly sure that the closing chapter to the penultimate season of arguably the best Netflix show around is the arrival set to drum up the most excitement among subscribers.
TV SHOWS
makeuseof.com

Amazon Prime Video Channel List and Price Guide

If you're unsatisfied with the movies and TV shows available with your Amazon Prime Video subscription, have you considered subscribing to a channel or two? With channels, you can watch a wider variety of content from providers like AMC, Paramount, Starz, and Showtime. You don't need to download another app...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Kripke
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Freeheld Free Online

Cast: Julianne Moore Elliot Page Steve Carell Michael Shannon Luke Grimes. New Jersey car mechanic Stacie Andree and her police detective girlfriend Laurel Hester both battle to secure Hester's pension benefits after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Is Freeheld on Netflix?. Freeheld never made it to Netflix, unfortunately....
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in July 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and other streaming services are offering a lengthy slate of new TV shows in July 2022. The month is starting off strong with the release of the highly anticipated second half of “Stranger Things” season four, releasing two episodes that follow the cliffhanger of Eleven discovering Vecna’s origin story.More from WWDAriana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSPhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth'Photos from 'The Terminal List' Premiere Another of the month’s anticipated releases is coming from HBO Max, which is releasing “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” a spin-off...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Amazon Prime Video#The Boys#Herogasm#Bst
Gamespot

Amazon Prime Free Games For July 2022 Are Available Now

Prime Gaming's July 2022 lineup of free games is live now. It's a bit different than usual, though. There are only four free games as part of the monthly program: Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, and Fishing: North Atlantic. But it's not a down month for Prime Gaming. In fact, it's the biggest month of freebies ever, thanks to the more than 30 free games that are also available in July as part of Prime Day 2022. In addition to the free games, Prime members can claim in-game content for popular games such as Pokemon Go, Fall Guys, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in July

Apple TV Plus is one of the newer streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there's good reason to start watching. It's stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Netflix has a new number one show – but don't expect it to stay there

After four weeks of reigning supreme in the Netflix TV charts, Stranger Things has finally be dethroned by another of the streamer's big hitters. The hugely successful Netflix show, whose fourth season was initially released on May 27, has spent the past month dominating the streaming giant's in-house TV charts. And, given its popularity, Stranger Things' domination of Netflix Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab) won't have come as a shock to anyone.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

Chris Pratt's New Series The Terminal List Debuts Early on Amazon Prime Video

One year after delivering a massive hit with The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt and Amazon Prime Video have teamed up for yet another thriller, this time in the form of a TV series. The Terminal List, based on the novels by Jack Carr, tells the story of a Navy SEAL who returns home after an ambush and finds himself stuck in a potential conspiracy. For fans who have been waiting to see Pratt's turn as James Reece, Prime Video opted to reward your patience. The wait for The Terminal List is over.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What's on TV Tonight: HBO Max Builds The Bridge

Not to be all "Where did June go?" but seriously, where did June go? While we know you're all resting up for the July 1 release of the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4, you can still send June out with a bang. The day's biggest premiere is Season 2 of The Bridge, a British reality competition about team-building, backstabbing, and the perils of engineering, on HBO Max. That should keep you busy until Netflix books your return trip to the Upside Down. Elsewhere this weekend, you can check out Chris Pratt in Prime Video's The Terminal List.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

The Boys season 3, episode 7 review: "Saved by an all-timer of a twist"

Warning: this review contains major spoilers for The Boys season 3, episode 7. If you haven’t watched the new episode on Prime Video, turn around now! How do you follow up something like Herogasm? Admittedly, The Boys isn’t quite sure itself, serving up a scattershot penultimate episode that dives deep into the personal trauma of two of its key players – but doesn’t know where its best interests lie. The...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy