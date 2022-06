Angry protests have erupted in Brazil over the police killing of a mentally ill black man who was bundled into a vehicle by officers who then let off a gas grenade.Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, 38, who according to his family had schizophrenia, was stopped by federal highway police while he was travelling on a motorbike in the city of Umbaúba on Wednesday.Video footage of the incident shows two officers holding the rear door of the vehicle as white smoke pours out of a 4x4.A man’s legs can be seen protuding from car and the video is punctuated by anguished screams...

