ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Danielle’s Dreams: Sprinkling Joy Through Art and Adventure

By Jean Sheff
The Inside Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJean Sheff is a Westchester-based writer, editor...

www.theinsidepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Inside Press

At the Katonah Museum of Art this June/Summer, Excitement Builds Where…

Pia Haas reviews arts events for local publications. She is a long-time performer/director and artistic director of academic, community, off-Broadway and regional theaters. She was adjunct professor of theatre and artistic director of The Theatre Connection at Westchester Community College. Most recently, she was director of press and public relations at Westchester Broadway Theatre.
KATONAH, NY
Daily Voice

Katie Couric Helps Welcome High-End Hair Salon To New Rochelle

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric was on hand to welcome a new high-end hair salon to a busy Westchester development. Couric was in New Rochelle this week to welcome Hair House to the community as it opened its flagship location in Westchester at 360 Huguenot, a mixed-use residential and retail development in the heart of downtown.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
The Inside Press

Ten Reasons Libraries Have a Bright Future

Libraries have been Ronni Diamondstein’s life work. From School Library Media Specialist to Past President of the Chappaqua Library Board Trustee, she has spent 50 years in the world of libraries in the U.S. and abroad. She lives in Chappaqua with her dog Maggie Mae. Follow Maggie Mae on her Blog maggiemaepup.com.
CHAPPAQUA, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Molloy celebrates final graduation as a college

After two long years defined by the absence of in-person interactions, students at Rockville Centre’s Molloy College finally got to walk onto a graduation stage at the Nassau Coliseum on May 24. The school celebrated its 64th and final commencement as a college before changing its name to Molloy...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Entertainment
queenseagle.com

What is Queens’ most famous restaurant?

Last week, the Queens Daily Eagle’s editorial team was stewing over a seemingly simple question – What is the most famous restaurant in Queens?. Like the inside of a kitchen during a Saturday evening rush, the conversation was heated, passionate and, at times, borderline belligerent. We were hungry...
QUEENS, NY
jerseysbest.com

Garden of earthly delights: N.J. couple’s suburban showpiece is nothing but sheer bliss

Graeme Hardie, 77, takes a seat on a woven patio chair — a good vantage point from which to admire the spindly branches of towering oaks set against the gray of an early April sky. “My favorite part is the trees in the garden,” he said about the 2.3 acres of lush plantings he and his partner, Silas Mountsier, 94, have nurtured for decades on a residential block in Nutley.
NUTLEY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fitness#Adventure
westmilfordmessenger.com

The Greenwood Lake Air Show returns for 2022

The Greenwood Lake Air Show is back, and this year the organizers promise more action-packed performances than ever, featuring some of the world’s top air show performers displaying their daredevil skills. A highlight and purported fan favorite of this event is the Night Show. “Imagine precision aerobatics from many...
GREENWOOD LAKE, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester

Where to Go Strawberry Picking In and Around Westchester. It’s strawberry season! And there are so many places and local strawberry festivals where you can spend the day and pick strawberries with your family. Check a few places in and around Westchester below:. June 4th from 11:00am-5:00pm. 85th Annual...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
6sqft

$1.6M upstate Dutch Colonial home is summer-ready with a saltwater pool, pergola, and outdoor kitchen

Situated on over two acres in Orangetown, NY, the Sickles-Tallman House at 231 Sickletown Road, built in 1770, greets the 21st century as a red stone Dutch Colonial home. With amenities you’d expect in a contemporary mansion–a saltwater pool and jacuzzi, pergola, pool house, and outdoor kitchen, to name a few–this 3,300 square-foot, five-bedroom historic Rockland County homestead is asking $1,598,000.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hudson Valley teen reaches National Spelling Bee final

A 14-year-old boy from the Hudson Valley will participate in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals on Thursday after advancing through the semifinal round. Abhilash Patel of Goshen will compete Thursday evening for a trophy and $50,000 cash prize. He's the only New Yorker left in the competition. Patel...
GOSHEN, NY
gcsny.org

C. J. Hooker Middle School Odyssey team is best in the world

The C. J. Hooker Middle School’s Odyssey of the Mind team was named World Champions in their division at the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals in Ames, Iowa. The “Classics: The Musical Production” team competed against 44 teams from around the world, and placed first in each of the competition’s three categories:
GOSHEN, NY
Chip Chick

This New Jersey Shelter Is Overflowing With Large Dogs Just Waiting To Be Adopted, And Here Are A Few That Are Available

AHS Newark is located in Newark, New Jersey, and they are a non-profit humane society that offers a variety of services to local communities. AHS Newark sadly is overflowing with large dogs just waiting to be adopted right now, and in a recent Facebook post from a few days ago, they mentioned that summer is the craziest time of year for them.
NEWARK, NJ
warwickadvertiser.com

Dramatic three-level lake house with multiple decks and mountain views

GREENWOOD LAKE - Come and live the lake life just in time for summer! Fourteen Cascade Trail is a two bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home set on Greenwood Lake with 27-hundred-square feet of living space. Among the amenities here are spectacular lake views from multiple decks with private lake access, cathedral...
Byrdie

QQ: Will Trimming My Hair Make It Grow Faster?

When you’re trying to grow out your hair, chances are you’ll try practically anything and everything to speed up the process. Scalp massages, gummies, homemade hair masks, maybe even headstands—who hasn’t gone out on a limb in the quest for longer locks? One method that has come up again and again is an old-fashioned trim, but does trimming your hair actually make it grow faster? We turned to experts Dr. Dendy Engelman, board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic in New York City, and Lacy Redway, Unilever Global Stylist and celebrity hair artist, to find out and get the truth about getting longer strands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hvmag.com

A Timeline of the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley

How much do you know about the history of the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley? Learn about the events that shaped our nation. Founded in 1714, the Gomez Mill House is America’s oldest Jewish establishment. For years, the Gomez Mill House operated as a stone-lime and timber operation.
HUDSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy