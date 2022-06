Nottingham Forest's play-off win over Huddersfield on Sunday May 29 brought down the curtain on another Championship season. Sky Sports hands out grades to all 24 clubs... Things can change quickly in football. Just 12 months ago, Barnsley reached the Championship play-offs against all the odds and came within a whisker of reaching the final, too. Fast-forward to May 2022 and the managerless Tykes have just finished bottom of the division, 11 points from safety. It has been quite the turnaround, but for all the wrong reasons.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO