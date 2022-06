Alex Mack agreed to a reworked deal in which his base salary drops from $5M to $1.12M this year and $3.35M to $1.165M next year. (Field Yates on Twitter) The 49ers save over $4 million in cap space as a result. Mack had been contemplating retirement, so this could possibly be another hint that he is going to call it a career. It sounds like barring a change in heart by Mack, San Francisco will be seeing a change at center on the offensive line.

