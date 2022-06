Flora “Lucille” Cook Nelson, age 76 of Speedwell, TN was born May 12, 1946 and passed away on June 1, 2022 at Tri-State Health and Rehab in Harrogate, TN. Lucille loved singing in church and sharing her salvation with all. She instilled the love of God in her children. Lucille devoted her life to her family and friends. She was a loving mother to 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

