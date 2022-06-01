ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Iranian-backed hackers targeted Boston Children's Hospital, FBI chief says

By Nate Raymond
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1AF4_0fwzFPsb00
Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray prepares to testify in a hearing on the FY 2023 budget for the FBI held by the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

BOSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Hackers sponsored by the Iranian government last year attempted a "despicable" cyber attack against Boston Children's Hospital that threatened to disrupt services to patients, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Wednesday.

Wray, in a speech delivered at a conference hosted by Boston College, detailed the incident as he warned about the rising threat cyber attacks sponsored by nation states like Iran, Russia and China pose to companies and U.S. infrastructure.

"We got a report from one of our intelligence partners indicating Boston Children's was about to be targeted, and understanding the urgency of the situation, the cyber squad in our Boston field office raced out to notify the hospital," Wray said.

The FBI said it contacted the hospital in August 2021, and Wray said officials were able to quickly get the nationally renowned children's hospital the information it needed to "stop the danger right away" and mitigate the threat.

"Quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids that depend on it," Wray said in the most extensive disclosure by U.S. authorities of the incident.

Wray in March said that Iranian-sponsored hackers had in June 2021 compromised an unnamed children's hospital.

Boston Children's Hospital, a 395-bed facility, in a statement confirmed that FBI and its staff had "proactively thwarted the threat to our network."

Wray called the incident "one of the most despicable cyberattacks I have ever seen" and an example of the increasing risks hospitals and other providers of critical infrastructure face from hackers, including state-sponsored ones.

"If malicious cyber actors are going to purposefully cause destruction, or hold data and systems for ransom, they tend to hit us somewhere that's really going to hurt," Wray said.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Mark Porter and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hackers#Iranian#Boston College#Boston Children
The Week

This is life in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover

It's been a chaotic nine months since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan — the economy is in a free fall; methamphetamine production has exploded; the United Nations estimates that half of the country's population is suffering from acute hunger; the rights of women are being eroded; and there's been an increase in violent attacks by the Islamic State. Here's everything you need to know:
WORLD
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ovidio Guzmán López, El Chapo’s Drug Lord Son Who Walks Free Today

Born in 1990, Ovidio Guzmán López was 18 when he joined his father's Sinaloa Cartel. Now, he helps produce and traffic thousands of pounds of narcotics every year. Since the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel has been laundering money and trafficking drugs into the United States and bribing, torturing, or murdering anyone who crosses it. While its leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured in 2016, his son, Ovidio Guzmán López, remains at large — but not for lack of trying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Judge warns North Korea could murder U.S. Marine vet in Spain

A federal judge has ruled that a U.S. Marine veteran who participated in a 2019 raid on the North Korean embassy in Madrid is eligible for extradition to face trial in Spain. But in the same ruling, the judge said she hopes a higher court intervenes because she fears North Korea might kill the man if he leaves the U.S.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
AFP

Colombian police kill fugitive drug kingpin

A fugitive member of Colombia's Gulf Clan drug cartel wanted by the United States has been killed by police in the South American country, the government said Thursday. The Gulf Clan, Colombia's biggest drug cartel, launched a revenge campaign this month, closing schools and bringing transport to a standstill in the country's north after its boss, Dairo Antonio Usaga, was extradited to the United States to face trafficking charges there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Reports: Odesa military source says Ukraine struck Russian Naval ship in Black Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the southwestern Odesa region said on May 12 that a strike by Ukrainian naval forces damaged a Russian logistics ship in the Black Sea. The claim could not...
The Independent

Taliban bans men and women eating together in restaurants in Afghan city of Herat

The Taliban has implemented a ban on men and women eating out in restaurants together in the western Afghan city of Herat.Riazullah Seerat, a Taliban official who works for the notorious Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, said restaurants were verbally told the regulation also bars couples who are married from eating out together.Men and women have also been ordered to go to the park on differing days of the week under the new rules.It comes as the Taliban rampis up its attack on women’s basic human rights, with the authorities ordering all Afghan women...
FOOD & DRINKS
Law & Crime

California Husband and Wife Plead Guilty to Smuggling and Fraud Charges After Sending ‘mRNA Vaccine Research’ to China

A husband and wife who worked for “a major American pharmaceutical company” as research scientists have pleaded guilty to what the U.S. Department of Justice characterized as “criminal charges stemming from their efforts to gather confidential mRNA research from that company to advance the husband’s competing laboratory research in China.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reuters

Reuters

467K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy