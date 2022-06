Mark Reed, who is a candidate for Eastern Madera’s 5th District supervisor, mailed thousands of mailers with inflammatory language, explicitly naming 5 local women, including their first and last names as supporters of the opposition. Reed’s deliberate wording such as ‘witch’, ‘democrat’, ‘socialist’, ‘LGBTQ’, ‘BLM,’ and ‘SEIU’, while inherently are words some community members agree, and even identify with, in the context of a polarized local election, in the midst of proud white supremacists and ideological extremists, has created an unsafe environment for those outed on these mailers.

MADERA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO