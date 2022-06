Head Coach Steve Pikiell and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have landed the commitment of 2023 four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths. Depending on where his composite rankings finish he could end up the highest rated recruit to commit to the Rutgers program in the modern era. Regardless he will be in the top three to commit to the program in the modern era. While he did not have a list of finalists he did hold offers from programs such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, Iowa Hawkeyes, UConn Huskies, LSU Tigers, and several other top-level programs.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO