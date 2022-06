BATON ROUGE - A worker at a Neighborhood Walmart was stabbed after he tried to break up a fight in the store's self-checkout line. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the employee stepped in after a woman got into an argument at the store on Coursey Boulevard. Deputies said the woman was armed with a box cutter and attacked the worker when he tried to intervene.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO