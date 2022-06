Thursday, May 27, 2022 marked the last time school would be in session for Our Lady of Victory students in Tyrone. The Pre-K through 8th grade school officially closes its doors after this past school year. OLV will merge with its sister high school, Our Lady of Mercy, and will become St. Mary’s Academy in the fall of 2022 located at the current OLM campus in north Fayette.

TYRONE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO