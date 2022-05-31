Daily Log 5.30.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: May 27-30th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

05/30/202200:08

INCIDENT22003741

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA ST

Cambridge Police responded to the 300 block of Columbia St. for complaints of harassment.

05/30/202210:43

INCIDENT22003744

MOTOR VEH, MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO C266 S28

THERIAULT CT

A resident of Theriault Court reports an unknown suspect slashed two of his car tires.

05/30/202213:08

INCIDENT22003747

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

SIDNEY ST

A Cambridge resident reports unknown stole her electric bike behind a building on Sydney Street.

05/30/202213:15

TRAFFIC22003748

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

WHITE ST

Cambridge Police responded to White Street for a hit and run report causing property damage.

05/30/202217:25

INCIDENT22003749

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

EUSTIS ST

Cambridge police responded to Eustis Street for a person wanting to report a past hit and run.

05/30/202219:32

INCIDENT22003752

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

MEMORIAL DR

Police responded to a Memorial Drive residence for a report of a disturbance.

05/30/202219:36

INCIDENT22003754

ASSAULT C265 S13A

CENTRAL SQ

Cambridge Police responded to the Central Square area for the report of a past assault.

05/30/202219:41

INCIDENT22003753

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

RIVER ST

Cambridge Police responded to a River Street pharmacy for a report of a shoplifting.

05/30/202221:14

INCIDENT22003755

LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident of Cambridge reports that while attempting to return a rented Blue Bike to the Blue Bike rack outside of the Porter Square train station, an unknown female attempted to assist him in securing the bicycle to the rack. The unknown female then jumped on the bike and rode off on Mass Ave towards Arlington.

05/30/202223:33

INCIDENT22003756

DISORDERLY CONDUCT C272 S53

WENDELL ST

Cambridge Police responded to Wendell Street for a report of a suspicious party in the area.

05/29/202201:16

INCIDENT22003716

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

PUTNAM AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Putnam Avenue for a motor vehicle crash.

05/29/202203:08

INCIDENT22003718

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MT AUBURN ST

The Cambridge Police were dispatched to Mt Auburn Street for a disturbance.

05/29/202208:41

INCIDENT22003719

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

SIDNEY ST 1

Cambridge Police responded to a Cambridge residence for a report of a stolen motor vehicle.

05/29/202210:58

INCIDENT22003720

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

JFK ST

Officers took a larceny report over the phone.

05/29/202212:28

INCIDENT22003721

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Officers took a past larceny report over the phone.

05/29/202216:07

INCIDENT22003729

A&B C265 S13A

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to a hospital located on Cambridge Street for a report of a disturbance.

05/29/202216:30

INCIDENT22003725

ROBBERY, UNARMED C265 S19

CENTRAL SQ

Cambridge Police responded to Carl Baron Plaza for a disturbance and possible assault in progress.

05/29/202216:32

INCIDENT22003730

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CHAUNCY ST

A Chauncy Street resident reports that a package was stolen from his residence.

05/29/202216:39

INCIDENT22003731

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

HURON AVE

A Huron Avenue resident is the victim of harassing phone calls.

05/29/202216:44

INCIDENT22003727

ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CRIME C274 S6

DUDLEY ST

Cambridge police responded to the area of Dudley Street for a suspicious person who attempted to steal a scooter.

05/29/202217:00

INCIDENT22003728

DRUG, POSSESS CLASS A 94C S34

GREEN ST

Cambridge Police summonsed a Boston resident to court for Possession of a Class A drug (Fentanyl). While on routine patrol, Cambridge police officers were walking through an area known for drug use. The defendant was seen by officers sitting in the back of a parking lot behind a parked motor vehicle placing a brown liquid into a syringe. Through training and knowledge, this is consistent with heroin use. Officers stopped him, who preceded to squirt the liquid out onto the ground and attempted to place multiple uncapped needles that surrounded his person into a small waist bag. Due to his actions, the defendant was detained and placed into handcuffs for officer safety. A search of the waist bag revealed a small plastic bag filled with a brown powdery substance consistent with heroin. At this time, he was placed under arrest for possession of a class A drug. After testing the controlled substance, it was confirmed Fentanyl.

05/29/202218:01

INCIDENT22003732

SHOPLIFTING $250+ BY CONCEALING MDSE C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Police got called for a shoplifting in progress. Officers on scene located the suspect – who was later identified as Richard Payne, 47, 402 Mass Ave in Cambridge -- who was still inside the store. The suspect was observed by a staff member concealing merchandise in his sweatpants. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video, which was collected on scene. The evidence (a flash drive) was later submitted to property as evidence. The concealed evidence was recovered and returned to staff. Payne was placed under arrest for Shoplifting By Concealment Over $250.

05/29/202218:35

INCIDENT22003735

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

COLUMBIA TER

Cambridge Police Officers responded to Columbia Terrace for a report of a larceny in progress.

05/29/202218:42

INCIDENT22003733

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION

VASSAR ST

Police and Fire responded to Vassar Street for the report of a suspicious item. Upon arrival, the item was investigated and cleared by CPD EOD and determined to be abandoned property.

05/29/202219:15

INCIDENT22003734

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

KINNAIRD ST

A Kinnaird Street resident had his car hit while parked in front of his house.

05/29/202219:26

INCIDENT22003736

ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Dana Street for a report of threats.

05/29/202220:38

INCIDENT22003738

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

REED ST

A Reed Street resident reports that her bike was stolen from her yard.

05/29/202220:51

INCIDENT22003737

ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED C265 S13A/C

RINDGE AVE

Officers responded to the area of Rindge Avenue for a party crying in the street.

05/29/202222:28

INCIDENT22003739

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

ELIOT ST

A Somerville resident reported that his bike was stolen from JFK Street by Eliot Street at a bike rack by an unknown suspect(s).

05/28/202200:17

INCIDENT22003695

A&B ON POLICE OFFICER C265 S13D

BROOKLINE ST

Cambridge Police arrested Kristina Huntley, 49, 27 Carey Avenue in Watertown, for two counts of Assault and Battery on a Police Officer. Huntley approached multiple officers in a fighting stance during a call for a disturbance. Officers put the arms out to gain distance from Huntley when she began swinging and slapped both Officers on their arms.

05/28/202206:02

ARREST22003699

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

GARDEN ST

Cambridge Police arrested Paul Hampe, 53, 249 Garden Street in Cambridge, for warrants out of Westborough District Court and Cambridge District Court.

05/28/202206:49

INCIDENT22003700

IDENTITY FRAUD

NEWTOWNE CT

A Cambridge resident reports that someone used her identity for a check cashing scam.

05/28/202208:44

INCIDENT22003701

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Massachusetts Ave business was broken into the door handle was broken and money was taken from the cash register.

05/28/202210:09

INCIDENT22003702

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A crash occurred between a bicyclist and vehicle was reported after a bicyclist rear-ended the vehicle.

05/28/202212:16

INCIDENT22003704

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a department store located at the block of 500 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a shoplifting. The reporting party stated a resident of Cambridge, who is known to them, and placed multiple items into his sweatshirt and pants prior to leaving the store without paying. After review of security footage, it was determined the suspect had in fact shoplifted approximately $100 worth of items from the department store. He will be summons to court for Shoplifting.

05/28/202212:28

INCIDENT22003706

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

COLUMBIA ST

A Columbia Street resident reported harassment via text messages.

05/28/202214:25

INCIDENT22003708

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

GARDEN ST

A Garden Street resident reported an unknown operator/vehicle struck and damaged his parked vehicle.

05/28/202217:30

INCIDENT22003709

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident of Allston reports his motorcycle was stolen from the intersection of Banks Street and Mount Auburn Street.

05/28/202218:00

INCIDENT22003710

OUI DRUGS C90 S24(1)(A)(1)

MT AUBURN ST

Cambridge Police arrested one Johanna Bergman, 33, 110 Standish Avenue in Plymouth, for OUI Drugs after she was involved in a minor motor vehicle crash on Mt. Auburn Street. Bergman had rear-ended another motor vehicle in traffic. When officers arrived on-scene they observed that Bergman's speech was slow and deliberate. She also slurred her words at times. Bergman also had glassy eyes and her pupils were large. Bergman appeared lethargic as she moved slowly and she appeared to nod off at times. Bergman was offered roadside assessments to determine whether or not she was capable of safely driving her vehicle. Throughout the assessments, Bergman showed multiple indicators of impairment that would limit her ability to safely operate her vehicle. Bergman was informed that she was being placed under arrest for OUI Drugs. While Bergman was being booked, I performed an inventory of her purse and discovered a quantity of drugs packaged in the tied off corner of a plastic bag. I identified the drugs as Alprazolam by the markings imprinted on them. This drug requires a prescription. As a result, Bergman is also being charged with Possession of a Class E Drug.

05/28/202218:46

INCIDENT22003713

RECEIVE STOLEN PROPERTY +$1200 C266 S60

FRANKLIN ST

Cambridge Police responded to Franklin Street on a report of an abandoned vehicle, the involved vehicle was found to have been reported stolen from a nearby community. The vehicle was towed and report taken to document the recovery.

05/28/202219:01

INCIDENT22003711

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

JFK ST

A resident of Cambridge reported that they were a victim of harassment.

05/28/202219:22

INCIDENT22003712

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Cambridge Police received a call for threats in the area of Alewife Brook Parkway.

05/28/202221:19

INCIDENT22003714

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Cambridge Police were flagged down for a hit and run in a parking lot on Alewife Brook Parkway. The owner stated her vehicle was struck while inside a restaurant.

05/28/202222:55

INCIDENT22003715

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

AMHERST ST

Cambridge Police responded to Amherst Street for a report of a hit-and-run.

05/27/202208:49

INCIDENT22003671

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION

JFK ST

The Cambridge Police EOD/K9 Unit responded to Winthrop Park for a suspicious item left in the park. The EOD/K9 Unit inspected the item and determined it was a discarded pest control equipment for rats.

05/27/202209:26

INCIDENT22003672

LARCENY OVER $1200 BY SINGLE SCHEME C266 S30(1)

HAYWARD ST

A resident of France got scammed by an apartment rental scam that was supposed to be in Cambridge.

05/27/202209:30

INCIDENT22003673

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

MAGAZINE ST

Cambridge Police received a past larceny report.

05/27/202209:49

INCIDENT22003675

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

SODEN ST

Cambridge Police were contacted by an individual reporting a larceny on Soden Street.

05/27/202209:58

INCIDENT22003676

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

JFK ST

Cambridge Police were contacted by an individual reporting harassment.

05/27/202210:46

INCIDENT22003678

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

FRANKLIN ST

A Cambridge resident contacted Cambridge Police regarding a stolen bicycle.

05/27/202212:24

INCIDENT22003679

MISC. REPORT TYPE

SIXTH ST

Cambridge Police took a report from a resident that walked into the station.

05/27/202214:17

INCIDENT22003680

BURGLARY, UNARMED C266 S15

HARVARD ST

A Cambridge resident contacted Cambridge Police to report a past burglary.

05/27/202215:13

INCIDENT22003683

DUMPSTER, USE OF ANOTHERS COMMERCIAL C266 S146

FIRST ST

Cambridge Police responded to a business on First Street for a report of illegal dumping in a commercial dumpster.

05/27/202215:22

INCIDENT22003681

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

LOPEZ ST

A Lopez Street resident reports that someone did put scratches into the hood of his car.

05/27/202215:40

INCIDENT22003682

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

An employee reports having a troubling dispute with another employee.

05/27/202216:24

INCIDENT22003684

LARCENY OVER $1200 BY FALSE PRETENSE C266 S34

RIVER ST

A resident from Astoria, NY came into the station to report a flim flam. Approximately one week ago, he met a party online who agreed to rent an apartment in Cambridge. The victim wired money online to the unknown suspect. The victim then learned there was no apartment for rent when he came to Cambridge on 5/26.

05/27/202216:30

INCIDENT22003685

A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A

RIVER ST

Cambridge Police responded to River Street for a report of a person that had been sprayed with mace.

05/27/202216:49

INCIDENT22003686

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MAIN ST

A Boston resident had his bike stolen from in front of 700 Main Street.

05/27/202216:53

INCIDENT22003687

SHOPLIFTING BY CONCEALING MDSE C266 S30A

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Cambridge Police responded to a business on Alewife Brook Parkway for a report of a shoplifting. One male party was summonsed to court for Shoplifting by Concealment and Trespassed from the store.

05/27/202218:34

INCIDENT22003689

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident of Boston came into the station to report the theft of her Gazelle E bicycle. The bicycle was stolen earlier on this date in the area of the 100 block of Massachusetts Ave.

05/27/202218:56

INCIDENT22003691

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the area of Massachusetts Ave and Village Street for the report of a scooter operator struck. A motorist was found at fault for the crash and was cited for a marked lanes violation.

05/27/202219:34

INCIDENT22003692

ASSAULT C265 S13A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to an emergency call box activation in Central Square.

05/27/202221:17

INCIDENT22003693

A&B C265 S13A

HARVARD ST

Cambridge Police responded to a residential building on the 100 block of Harvard Street for an assault in progress between two neighbors.

05/27/202222:23

INCIDENT22003694

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

MT AUBURN ST

A resident of South Boston reported their motor vehicle stolen.