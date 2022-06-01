ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ChainsCom Unveils Deep Space Society – a Million Free Unique NFTs on Polygon

Cover picture for the article[PRESS RELEASE – Tel Aviv, Israel, 31st May, 2022]. Chains.com, a multi-product MetaFi blockchain startup is celebrating the 500,000 users milestone by launching Deep Space Society – a collection of unique 1,000,000 NFTs designed by the Ukrainian artist, Kateryna Otian. The NFTs will be “airdropped” to qualifying...

